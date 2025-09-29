LiaFi Partners With MX to Help Small Businesses Earn More on Idle Cash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiaFi, a financial technology platform built to help small business owners earn more on idle cash and monitor their businesses’ cash flow, today announced a partnership with MX Technologies, Inc. to expand secure account connectivity to support LiaFi’s cashflow management tools. Backed by Magnolia Bank, a community-focused institution founded in 1919 with $500 million in assets, LiaFi is designed to give entrepreneurs a simple way to keep their money working every day.

The integration uses MX’s secure connectivity to link accounts from more than 12,000 U.S. financial institutions, allowing LiaFi to move funds seamlessly and ensure idle cash continues earning until it is needed.

LiaFi was built for one purpose: to help small businesses make the most of the money they already have. Instead of letting cash sit in a checking account, LiaFi makes it easy to move funds into an interest-bearing account and back again when it is time to pay bills. This approach is designed to keep cash working until it is needed for expenses, without adding steps or complexity for owners.

“Small business owners don’t have time to dig for answers,” said Bruce Hrovat, CEO of LiaFi. “They need quick, reliable insights. Partnering with MX helps us deliver that, with a strong focus on secure, user-permissioned data. More importantly, we’re giving them a way to earn on cash that would otherwise sit idle.”

By combining MX’s data connectivity solutions with LiaFi’s cashflow platform, the partnership makes it easier for small businesses to track balances, understand where money is going, and make smarter decisions about how to use it.

About LiaFi

LiaFi helps small business owners earn more on idle cash and take control of their cashflow. Backed by Magnolia Bank, LiaFi combines secure connectivity, real-time insights, and flexible tools so entrepreneurs can keep their money working without added friction. Learn more at www.liafi.co.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in actionable intelligence, enabling financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and Fintech’s to connect to, understand, and act on customers’ financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.