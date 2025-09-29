Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Named an Official Partner of the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reigning 2024 MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) have launched a new partnership with Trophy Automotive Dealer Group (Trophy Automotive), one of the largest Mercedes-Benz and Kia dealer groups in California. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Trophy Automotive an official partner of both the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park, marking the company’s first-ever partnership with a professional sports team. As part of the multiyear agreement, DHSP’s 2,200 square-foot, premium Champions Lounge will be renamed the Kia Champions Lounge, reinforcing Trophy Automotive’s deep ties to the Kia brand and its commitment to delivering premium experiences for soccer fans.

To kick off the partnership, Trophy Automotive and the LA Galaxy will launch the Kia Champions Lounge Sweepstakes*, giving fans the chance to win exclusive prizes. Beginning September 29 and continuing through October 10, 2025, fans who live within a 75-mile radius of Dignity Health Sports Park can enter by completing the online form at lagalaxy.com/kiasweepstakes and downloading the Trophy Automotive Dealer Group app (iOS and Android links available in the app store). One grand prize winner will receive a free two-year lease on a Trophy Kia Niro, while two runners-up will each win two tickets and two Kia Champions Lounge passes for the Galaxy’s October 18 match versus Minnesota United FC, offering an unforgettable matchday experience.

The newly renamed Kia Champions Lounge, situated just steps away from the pitch, offers exclusive access near the player tunnel, allowing guests to watch players enter and exit the field before and after matches. The space, which sold out for the 2025 MLS season, includes a full-service bar, premium food service, VIP stadium access, and preferred parking, creating a truly exclusive and VIP experience for fans at LA Galaxy home games. Trophy Automotive’s branding will be seamlessly integrated throughout the lounge, with signage, customized décor, and unique touchpoints that bring the brand to life on matchdays.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for Trophy Automotive Dealer Group to deepen our connection with the vibrant sports community in Southern California,” said Nasser Watar, Chairman and CEO of Trophy Automotive Dealer Group. “Aligning with the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park allows us the opportunity to showcase our brand in a dynamic, high-energy setting while also giving back to our loyal customers and soccer fans.”

Trophy Automotive Dealer Group, one of the largest non-public dealer groups in California, has deep ties to the Southern California region. As a leading dealership for Mercedes-Benz and Kia, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group operates key locations across the region, including three Kia dealerships in Los Angeles (Carson, Cerritos, and downtown Los Angeles) and Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Encino and Valencia. This partnership marks a major milestone as the company expands its presence into the world of professional sports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trophy Automotive Dealer Group to the LA Galaxy family,” said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. “Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with our mission to provide the best possible experiences for our fans. The Kia Champions Lounge is set to provide our fans with an exclusive space that brings them even closer to the action and one-of-a-kind gameday experiences.”

In addition to the Kia Champions Lounge, Trophy Automotive will activate across multiple touchpoints, including a designated Title Night Game, during which the company will be the presenting sponsor of a marquee LA Galaxy match. The specially designated game will feature in-stadium activations, fan giveaways, and unique engagement opportunities to celebrate the brand’s entry into the sports world. Additionally, Trophy Automotive will engage fans as the presenting sponsor of the team’s “Player Arrivals” social media feature, adding to the fan experience.

“This partnership exemplifies the type of premium brand collaboration we strive to bring to Dignity Health Sports Park,” said Adam Duvendeck, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s investment in the Kia Champions Lounge elevates our hospitality offerings and provides fans with an upgraded matchday experience that reflects the energy and excitement of LA Galaxy soccer.”

Trophy Automotive will also showcase its latest lineup of vehicles with on-site activations and vehicle displays at select LA Galaxy home matches. Fans will have the opportunity to explore the newest models up close in designated activation areas, where brand ambassadors will also be available to provide information and exclusive offers.

“This partnership with Trophy Automotive Dealer Group is a win for both the LA Galaxy and the local fans,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “By aligning with a trusted Southern California automotive leader, we are enhancing the fan experience at Dignity Health Sports Park while creating new opportunities for engagement and community impact.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the ongoing enhancements at Dignity Health Sports Park, ensuring that LA Galaxy fans continue to enjoy best-in-class amenities, enhanced hospitality, and innovative brand activations throughout the season.

*Kia Champions Lounge Sweepstakes: No purchase necessary. Open to residents within 75 miles of Dignity Health Sports Park. Sweepstakes runs from September 29, 2025, through October 10, 2025. Additional eligibility requirements apply. Full official rules available at lagalaxy.com/kiasweepstakes.

ABOUT TROPHY AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP

Founded in 2013, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group (TADG) is one of California’s fastest-growing and most respected automotive dealer groups, representing the Mercedes-Benz and Kia brands. With flagship locations in Encino, Valencia, Carson, Downtown Los Angeles, and Cerritos, TADG delivers class-leading ownership experiences through its commitment to customer care, employee development, and operational excellence. The group has earned multiple national distinctions, including Kia America’s President’s Club and J.D. Power 2024 Dealer of Excellence for Customer Sales Experience at both its Mercedes-Benz dealerships. TADG continues to redefine automotive retail through innovation, transparency, and a customer-first philosophy. For more information, visit www.tadgcars.com.

ABOUT THE LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.