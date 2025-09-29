Sidus Space Awarded Five-Year IDIQ Contract to Support Tobyhanna Army Depot

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced it has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under the Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) Industrial Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) program.

This award enables Sidus Space to provide fabrication and on-call services for critical components used in TYAD’s operations, including:

Electrical Harnesses and Cable Assemblies

Mechanical Components and Assemblies

Welding Services

The IDIQ contract carries a ceiling value of $21 million over five years with individual Task Orders capped at $750,000. The contract enables TYAD to leverage surge contracting to manage workload fluctuations driven by funding timelines, staffing constraints, and supply chain challenges. Task Orders will be issued competitively and evaluated based on Price, Past Performance, and Delivery Schedule, with awards made on a Best Value/Trade-off basis.

“This award underscores Sidus Space’s ability to meet the rigorous demands of defense-grade manufacturing with precision, agility, and reliability,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “Our advanced production capabilities and commitment to quality position us to deliver complex, mission-critical components at scale. This contract not only strengthens our presence in the defense sector but also aligns with our long-term growth strategy.”

Sidus Space will provide all required personnel, equipment, materials, and engineering expertise to fabricate components in accordance with government specifications and drawing packages.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company specializing in satellite manufacturing, technology integration, AI-driven data solutions, mission planning and management, and the development of advanced space and defense hardware. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.