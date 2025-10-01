Fujifilm Forges Partnership with PRECIDX to Make Digital Pathology More Accessible to U.S. Health Systems

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, and PRECIDX, a healthcare data optimization company, have partnered to integrate Fujifilm’s Synapse ® Pathology solution with the PRECIDX Optimization Platform (POP) to reduce digital pathology file storage by an unprecedented 85% [1]contributing to lower storage costs for providers, improved workflow, and expanded access to critical data.

Reducing file storage size in digital pathology is important for cutting costs, improving workflow efficiency, and expanding access to critical patient data. Whole-slide images are enormous, with a single high-resolution image often ranging from 2 to 4 gigabytes[2]—the size of a high-definition movie. With large laboratories producing thousands of these images daily, the accumulated data volume quickly reaches petabytes, creating significant challenges.

The integration of Fujifilm’s Synapse Pathology solution with POP is designed to combat this challenge. Synapse Pathology is a comprehensive pathology PACS solution that streamlines case management through proprietary advances in image digitization to accelerate case turnaround time. Synapse Pathology delivers digital images for diagnosis 1.99 hours faster[3] than glass slides. POP is a dynamic software solution designed to make healthcare data ecosystems, particularly large medical images, more manageable, scalable, and affordable. The platform can significantly reduce the file size of large digital pathology images by up to 85% without losing diagnostic quality, transfer files up to 10 times faster, and standardize data for interoperability. Together, the combined technologies are designed to optimize unstructured data, enabling better interoperability, faster performance, and reduced storage costs for enterprise imaging in healthcare and research.

“The benefits of digital pathology are numerous – including increased efficiency, speedier diagnoses and enhanced remote access. However, the high storage costs of digital slides remain one of the major challenges for providers who have transitioned to digital as well as a barrier to adoption for others,” said Dr. Mark Lloyd, vice president of digital pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re elated to partner with PRECIDX, an innovator in the data optimization space, to address this concern with a robust technological advancement. Our joint technology solution offers a major opportunity to make digital pathology far more feasible for health systems that need to be conscious of the total cost of ownership of a digital pathology system.”

Real-world results to be discussed at Pathology Visions, taking place from October 5-7, 2025, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California

Despite the efficiency gains linked to digitization, polls indicate that just 13% of U.S. academic medical centers and only 2% [4] of community hospitals have integrated digital pathology into their routine primary diagnostic workflows. One key factor is that the high storage costs of digital slides remain a major burden for laboratories and hospitals. Healthcare providers spend millions of dollars annually on storage because pathology studies are unusually large.

At Pathology Visions in San Diego from October 5-7, Hoag Health System, a large non-profit regional healthcare delivery organization and the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, California by U.S. News & World Report, treating nearly 40,000 inpatients and more than 1 million outpatients annually, will present their clinical research and validation work on how Fujifilm’s Synapse Pathology combined with the PRECIDX Optimization Platform (POP) has demonstrated significant reductions in file sizes, while maintaining requisite image quality. Attendees at Pathology Visions can hear the poster presentation live by Dr. David Braxton, Chief of Molecular Pathology Services at Hoag Family Cancer Institute on October 5 from 5-6pm on screen #7 in the Main Hall.

“A key barrier in the wider spread adoption of digital pathology is the significant cost of storing multi-gigabyte whole slide digital images. The POP has achieved a great milestone in addressing this concern, all while maintaining diagnostic reproducibility,” explained Dr. John Cupp, director of digital pathology, Hoag Health System.

“Precidx’s solution for optimizing digital pathology whole slide transmission and storage opens the door for transforming pathology process workload from the early 20th to the 21st century, accelerating the timely flow of critical information for patient care,” said Dr. Michael N. Brant-Zawadzki, vice president, Hoag Health System, and executive Sponsor, center for accelerating technology and life sciences translation (CATALiST).

“Digital pathology holds immense promise for transforming healthcare by enhancing diagnostic accuracy, driving precision medicine, and improving patient outcomes," said Kenneth Tang, chief executive officer and co-founder of Precidx. "Our partnership with Fujifilm, a recognized leader in the space, enables us to enhance their best-in-KLAS Synapse Pathology system with our proprietary data optimization solutions. Together, we're tackling the storage cost challenge head-on and poised to be a true gamechanger for the digital pathology industry.”

To learn more about the Synapse Pathology, visit here. To learn more about PRECIDX, visit here.

[i] Y. Zhao, V. Alvero, D. Braxton, J. Cupp, T. Lee, MC. Lloyd, H. Armian, M. Brant-Zawadzki, K. Tang. Validation of Optimized Whole-Slide Images for Quality and Diagnostic Performance in Digital Pathology. [Poster Presentation]. Digital Pathology Association, Pathology Visions. San Diego, CA. 2025

[ii] Digital pathology storage: strategies and considerations. Iron Mountain, January 2024

[iii] Lujan G, Kellough DA, Frankel WL, Chhibber NN, Parwani AV, Chen W, Li Z, Lombardo A, Walsh J, Lloyd M. Faster Than Glass: A Digital Pathology Workflow Unlocks Major Time-Savings. United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology’s (USCAP) 111th Annual Meeting. Los Angeles, CA. March 19-24, 2022.

[iiii] AI-Driven Digital Pathology Poised for Breakthrough Adoption in Hospitals: Black Book Research Identifies Market Leaders. Black Book Research, March 2025

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

About PRECIDX

Precidx Corp., headquartered in Orange County, CA, is a healthcare data optimization company that leverages its proprietary algorithms and expertise in data optimization to deliver innovative solutions for the medical imaging industry. Specializing in optimizing data for storage, transmission, and performance, Precidx aims to accelerate the adoption of digital pathology and enterprise imaging, powering precision medicine, drug discovery, clinical workflow, and AI diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes. With a team of innovators boasting over 50 years of combined experience in medical imaging and technology, supported by renowned physicians, seasoned entrepreneurs, hospital executives, and business personnel with over 80 years of industry and academic experience, Precidx provides scalable and performance-driven solutions tailored to client needs, including data archival, retrieval, transfer, and curation. By optimizing whole slide image file sizes, Precidx significantly minimizes storage costs, enabling healthcare organizations to focus on delivering high-quality patient care. For more information, please visit: https://www.precidx.com/.