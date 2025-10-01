Healthcare Innovators InteropKey and Corista Join Forces to Capture Expanding Value-Based Care Market

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InteropKey LLC and Corista LLC today announced the formation of a strategic partnership between two recognized leaders in healthcare innovation: Dr. Richard Dick, PhD, founder of InteropKey and pioneer of transformative data interoperability solutions, and Richard Wingard, founder and architect of Corista, renowned for advanced medical imaging systems across telemedicine, cardiology, radiology, radiation oncology, and pathology.

This alliance combines InteropKey’s industry-leading integration technology—which unifies disparate clinical, laboratory, pharmacy, and claims data—with Corista’s state-of-the-art digital pathology and imaging platforms. Together, these solutions will create a highly scalable infrastructure that bridges patient records with digital pathology images and reports, supporting seamless access from any location worldwide.

The joint platform delivers a decisive competitive advantage for healthcare providers and payers by enabling comprehensive, patient-centered data. This integration provides clinicians with unprecedented clarity to inform treatment decisions, directly supporting measurable improvements in patient outcomes and accelerating the global shift toward value-based care.

By minimizing redundancy in diagnostics, enhancing efficiency in care delivery, and driving significant cost savings for employers on health benefit spending, this partnership positions itself at the nexus of healthcare innovation and cost containment. Expanded adoption of this platform has the potential to redefine data-driven healthcare at scale.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential market impact and growth trajectory of the InteropKey–Corista partnership. These statements are based on current expectations, projections, and future plans, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may influence outcomes include market adoption rates, regulatory environments, integration timelines, and competitive dynamics. Neither InteropKey nor Corista undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.