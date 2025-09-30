Five Star Electric Awarded Electrical Package for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission Standby Power Generator Facility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Five Star Electric, has been awarded an electrical subcontract by Skanska/Railroad SPGF JV for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (“PVSC”) Standby Power Generator Facility. This project is a resiliency initiative by PVSC to construct an on-site emergency backup power system at its wastewater treatment plant in Newark, New Jersey. The facility features a natural gas-fired power plant designed to generate 34 megawatts of electricity, sufficient to power the treatment plant during grid failures. It includes three 28-megawatt combustion turbine generators, two 2-megawatt black-start engine generators, and two 164-kilowatt diesel fire pump engines. Five Star Electric’s scope of work includes power distribution, switchgear, grounding, lightning protection, communications and security systems, lighting, fire alarm system, and instrumentation/controls.

Work has recently commenced, and substantial completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. The undisclosed contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2025.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.