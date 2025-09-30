-

Five Star Electric Awarded Electrical Package for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission Standby Power Generator Facility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Five Star Electric, has been awarded an electrical subcontract by Skanska/Railroad SPGF JV for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (“PVSC”) Standby Power Generator Facility. This project is a resiliency initiative by PVSC to construct an on-site emergency backup power system at its wastewater treatment plant in Newark, New Jersey. The facility features a natural gas-fired power plant designed to generate 34 megawatts of electricity, sufficient to power the treatment plant during grid failures. It includes three 28-megawatt combustion turbine generators, two 2-megawatt black-start engine generators, and two 164-kilowatt diesel fire pump engines. Five Star Electric’s scope of work includes power distribution, switchgear, grounding, lightning protection, communications and security systems, lighting, fire alarm system, and instrumentation/controls.

Work has recently commenced, and substantial completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. The undisclosed contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2025.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.

Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com

Industry:

Tutor Perini Corporation

NYSE:TPC
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#newaward

Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com

More News From Tutor Perini Corporation

Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded $41.9 Million Utility Systems Repair Project

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $41.9 million by the National Park Service for the repair of critical utility systems in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona. The project consists of the design and construction of comprehensive upgrad...

Rudolph and Sletten Awarded $960 Million UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Project

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $960 million for construction of the new UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California. This is one of several projects for which Rudolph and Sletten has been working on preconstruction tasks with the project progressing to th...

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV Awarded $181.8 Million Guam Defense System Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Black Construction-Tutor Perini Joint Venture has been awarded a task order valued at approximately $181.8 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific for the Guam Defense System - Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense Phase 1 project in Guam. The task order includes two options for additional sco...
Back to Newsroom