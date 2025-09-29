Humana Invites Everyone to Get in the Game With Pickleball Pop-Up Events

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, is taking pickleball on the road to celebrate their ongoing commitment to creating experiences that enable health, enhance activity, and foster connectivity.

As part of the ‘Invite’ campaign launched earlier this year, Humana is inviting older adults to ‘get in the game’ with pickleball pop-ups that will transform three mall locations into vibrant hubs of movement, play and connection, offering community members fun and accessible opportunities to stay active. These events are an extension of Humana’s nationwide collaboration with Simon®—a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations—to invite mallgoers to get moving and get healthy.

“At Humana we believe in healthcare that’s personal, supportive and designed around your life—not just your medical chart,” said Dr. Alexander Ding, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Humana. “Lifestyle as medicine isn’t just good for your health—it’s good for your happiness, your independence and your future. Pickleball is a perfect example of lifestyle medicine in action – it gets you moving, keeps your mind sharp, and connects you with others. Through these pop-up events, our goal is to continue expanding access to healthy aging opportunities and ensuring older adults stay active, connect with others, and experience the joy of community.”

Kicking off directly after the wrap of Humana’s third National Mall of Pickleball in Washington, D.C., Humana will hit the road and transform malls at three Simon locations this October:

Each pop-up event is designed to highlight the physical, mental and social benefits of pickleball with intentional programming that blends on-the-court activity, off-the-court fun and educational health resources. At each stop, participants can take center court for both reserved and open play, as well as enjoy appearances by pickleball pros and fitness personalities, health tips and opportunities to connect with their communities. The events will feature:

On the Court: Clinics: New to the game of pickleball? We’ve invited the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) and Humana coaches to provide lessons at the event and welcome both veterans and newcomers alike into the world of pickleball. Reserved Play: For those wanting to skip the line, select court times are available to reserve ahead of the event at Humana.com/pickleball. Open Play: Courts will be available day-of for walk-on play for participants who don’t have a reservation.

Off the Court: SilverSneakers® Warm Ups and Cool Downs: High-energy sessions will help participants prepare, stretch and shake off the competition on the court. Backcourt Refresh Station: To support participants looking for a timeout, the station will be equipped with refreshments and recovery tools like massage devices, resistance bands and zero gravity chairs. Community Care: Guidance on injury prevention and healthy living resources.



“At Simon, we create spaces where communities come together,” said Chip Harding, Executive Vice President, Simon Media & Experiences at Simon. “Collaborating with Humana to bring pickleball, America’s most welcoming and accessible sport, to our centers further allows us to foster a community that promotes health, fun and connection.”

Humana’s pickleball pop-ups are open to the public at no cost. To learn more, visit Humana.com/pickleball.

About Humana:

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.