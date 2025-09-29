-

IDI Consulting Partners with the American Heart Association to Advance Heart Health Awareness

Local IT consulting company promotes heart health & wellness through Heart Walk sponsorship.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, announces its sponsorship of the 2025 American Heart Association Heart Walk in Pittsburgh, taking place on October 4th. This annual event brings together thousands from across the region to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke while generating vital support for research and education.

As a sponsor of the Community Impact Corner, IDI Consulting plays a vital role in the event's success by supporting increased CPR training and other engagement efforts throughout the duration of the race. This sponsorship reflects IDI Consulting’s ongoing commitment to well-being and supporting the city of Pittsburgh.

“We believe in the power of awareness and prevention, which is why we're proud to support the American Heart Association in its mission to fight heart disease and stroke,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner of IDI Consulting. “Cardiovascular disease claims nearly a million lives each year, and we are committed to making a positive difference for our community, our clients, and our team.”

This is the third time IDI Consulting has sponsored the Heart Walk, previously assisting in raising awareness in 2022 and 2024. Every step taken at the Heart Walk helps advance the fight against heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide, and supports the Association’s mission to build longer, healthier lives.

IDI Consulting encourages all participants to stop by the Community Impact Corner during the walk to learn more about heart health. The 2025 American Heart Association Heart Walk will be held on October 4, 2025, at Hartwood Acres, 4000 Middle Road in Allison Park, PA. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the Heart Walk starting at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, please visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=12083&pg=entry.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from IDI Consulting, journalists and analysts may call 412.829.3010. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.

Contacts

William Thomas, Managing Partner
IDI Consulting
wat@idi-net.com

Industry:

IDI Consulting

Release Versions
English

Contacts

William Thomas, Managing Partner
IDI Consulting
wat@idi-net.com

More News From IDI Consulting

IDI Consulting Continues to Support Families in Need Through Tenth Annual Toys for Tots Drive

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the holiday season, IDI Consulting, a Pittsburgh-based consulting leader, announces its tenth annual Toys for Tots collection drive. The annual gift drive, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth, is committed to providing new toys to disadvantaged families with children during the holiday season. Over the past 77 years, the program has donated more than 677 million toys to 301 million children, nationwide. The dri...

IDI Consulting Named a Top Utilities Consulting Provider for 2024 by Utilities Business Review

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, has been recognized as a Top Utilities Consulting Provider for 2024 by Utilities Business Review. This prestigious recognition highlights IDI Consulting’s excellence in delivering innovative and reliable consulting services to the utilities sector. The company will be profiled in the November issue of Utilities Business Review. As a Top Utilities Consulting Provider, IDI Consulting has consistently demonstr...

IDI Consulting Supports 2024 American Heart Association Heart Walk in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, announces its sponsorship of the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Heart Walk in Pittsburgh, taking place on September 21st. This annual event is a key initiative in the fight against heart disease and stroke, uniting thousands of participants to promote heart health and raise essential funds for research and education. As a starting line sponsor, IDI Consulting is thrilled to play a vital role in the e...
Back to Newsroom