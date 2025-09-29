Icons Collide: Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese and Pop Secret Popcorn Unite for the Ultimate Snacking Mash-Up

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of America’s most nostalgic pantry staples are teaming up for the first time ever. Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese, the iconic green shaker that’s topped family dinners for generations, and Pop Secret Movie Theater Butter Microwave Popcorn, the at-home classic known for its crave-worthy buttery crunch, are joining forces for a limited-time collaboration.

Available exclusively on Amazon for $10.99, the collab brings together two household favorites in one kit, reimagining fall snacking with a modern twist on the flavors people know and love. The collection includes Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese in its iconic 8-oz. green canister with a six-pack of Pop Secret Movie Theater Butter Microwave Popcorn.

“Snacking should be simple, joyful and a little unexpected,” said Lauren Papa, Sr. Associate Brand Manager (Kraft Parmesan) at Lactalis Heritage Dairy. “By combining two signature flavors people grew up with – Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese and Pop Secret Microwave Popcorn – into one unforgettable snack, we’re celebrating tradition while offering something fresh and exciting.”

“To make the collection even more fun, each kit includes a QR code unlocking exclusive digital content, plus a limited-edition sticker sheet celebrating the mash-up,” said Megan Patterson, Head of Digital Marketing at Lactalis Heritage Dairy. “With just a pop and a sprinkle, snackers can reinvent their fall routines – whether it’s movie marathons, back to school celebrations, game days, or cozy afternoons at home – giving every bowl of popcorn a nostalgic glow-up.”

“This collaboration brings together two pantry staples that have been part of family memories for decades,” said Chris Lowrey, Brand Director at Our Home. “We wanted to create a snack experience that sparks an instant smile, reminding people of their favorite flavors while giving them a new way to enjoy them. This partnership truly hits the mark and taste buds!”

