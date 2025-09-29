Radformation and Icon Group Partner to Deploy Offline Adaptive Assessment Across Clinical Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radformation Inc, a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for radiation oncology, today announced a new collaboration with Icon Group, a leading global integrated cancer care provider, to implement Radformation’s Offline Adaptive Assessment solution across its clinical network. This initiative represents an important step in the ongoing partnership and bringing practical, scalable adaptive radiotherapy workflows to patients and clinics globally.

Daily anatomical changes can impact the accuracy of treatment delivery in radiotherapy. While adaptive radiotherapy provides a way to respond to these changes, existing monitoring processes are often complex and resource-intensive. Radformation’s Offline Adaptive Assessment solution within ChartCheck simplifies this workflow, enabling clinicians to evaluate changes fraction by fraction with efficiency and confidence. With in-vivo calculation-based verification, the approach creates a closed feedback loop, supporting proactive identification of when to adapt and confirming that each treatment is delivered as intended.

Importantly, the solution builds upon Radformation's established suite of automation tools including deformable image registration, contour propagation, plan evaluation, secondary dose calculation and treatment monitoring - software already trusted by thousands of clinics worldwide. By extending these familiar and widely adopted workflows into the adaptive space, Radformation offers a seamless pathway for clinics to expand their use of automation without adding to the clinical workload.

“At Icon, we are focused on delivering innovative and personalised care that reflects each patient’s needs throughout their treatment,“ said Trent Aland, Executive Manager, Clinical Care at Icon Group. “Radformation’s Offline Adaptive Assessment solution will offer our clinicians clearer insights and efficiency in assessing daily changes and evaluating their cumulative impact on the entire course of treatment, giving them the confidence to make informed decisions for every fraction.”

This latest initiative builds on an established relationship between Icon and Radformation. Icon already relies on Radformation’s automation software, including AutoContour for AI-driven contouring and RadMachine for machine quality assurance - tools deployed across its extensive network to support precision and efficiency in daily workflows. With this collaboration, Icon and Radformation are deepening a trusted partnership that continues to grow with the needs of modern radiotherapy.

“Radformation is committed to redefining precision in radiation oncology by making adaptive assessment accessible, efficient, proven, and scalable,” said Kurt Sysock, CEO of Radformation. “This initiative with Icon demonstrates how automation investment already in use around the world can be expanded to support adaptive radiotherapy, amplifying their clinical impact.”

ChartCheck Adaptive: Offline Adaptive Assessment is pending USFDA 510(k) clearance. Not available in all markets.

About Icon

Icon Group is a leading integrated cancer care provider with a global reach across Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Mainland China and the United Kingdom. Icon is built on a strong but simple mission - to deliver the best care possible to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible. The group brings together all aspects of quality cancer care including medical oncology, haematology, radiation oncology, research, theranostics, pharmacy and compounding to deliver a truly integrated, end-to-end seamless service for cancer patients. With a network of more than 3500 team members, a network of 350 plus doctors, over 55 cancer centres, six compounding facilities and the operational support of 70 plus pharmacies, Icon is delivering world-leading care and helping address the global cancer burden

About Radformation

Radformation is committed to improving the lives of clinicians by delivering user-friendly products developed to increase the safety and quality of cancer treatment. Radformation envisions a radiation oncology clinic where staff are equipped with solutions that supplement their expertise and automate time-consuming tasks, leading to better patient care everywhere. Since its founding in 2016, Radformation has grown to serve over 2,000 clinics around the world in 28 countries with a portfolio of products accelerating all stages of the treatment planning workflow. For more information, visit radformation.com.