Underdog and Kansas City Royals Announce Partnership for Sports Betting Market Access in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underdog, the fastest-growing sports company in the U.S., and the Kansas City Royals today announced a multi-year partnership, including a market access partnership for licensed sports betting in the state of Missouri, and a range of marketing campaigns and philanthropic efforts.

Underdog has a pending sports betting license application under review by the Missouri Gaming Commission. Underdog currently offers licensed sports betting in North Carolina and holds fantasy sports licenses in states across the country.

“The Royals have forged a deep and authentic connection with baseball fans throughout the Kansas City region, in Missouri and beyond,” said Stacie Stern, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Partnerships at Underdog. “We’ve built our products with the same approach – real, organic connection with sports fans to get to one goal: make sports more fun. We are going to work with the Royals to bring the best sports betting experience possible to fans in Missouri, while we continue to drive innovation in sports gaming and expand our product offerings in new states.”

“The Royals look forward to continuing and enhancing our partnership with Underdog, which is our longest-standing relationship in sports gaming,” said Brooks Sherman, Royals President of Business Operations. “We've partnered with them on some of our most engaging fan programs, like Bark at the Park and the Underdog Hot Dog Derby, and we look forward to working with Underdog to provide Royals fans throughout Missouri the opportunity to have even more fun while watching sports."

Underdog is committed to creating the best product for sports fans through a relentless focus on innovation. As the only top operator in the industry built on its own technology, Underdog has the unique ability to provide best-in-class sports entertainment experiences custom-built for U.S. sports fans.

Ahead of licensed sports betting going live in Missouri later this year, sports fans in the state can download the Underdog app right now to start playing fantasy sports today.

About Underdog

Underdog, the fastest-growing sports company in the U.S., was founded in 2020 with the simple objective of making sports more fun. The company’s core operating principle: There’s so much more to be built for sports fans in America. As the only top-tier sports gaming operator in the country built on its own proprietary technology, Underdog has a unique ability to create new, engaging products for the U.S. consumer. Underdog’s products provide the best way to enjoy fun, approachable sports games. The company offers fantasy sports games, licensed sports betting, access to sports prediction markets and a growing media network featuring former professional athletes, coaches, analysts, and the fastest breaking news. Underdog is built for and by sports fans to make sports more fun. For more information, visit underdogfantasy.com.