GoTo and Nexthink Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Enterprise IT Support and the Employee Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, and Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced a strategic partnership to transform how enterprises and Global System Integrators (GSIs) manage the digital workplace. The partnership enables a new integration between LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo’s enterprise-grade remote support tool, and the Nexthink Infinity platform, delivering a seamless journey for IT teams from detection and diagnosis to insight and resolution.

Rather than relying on patched-together platforms or disruptive transitions, the integration launches Rescue’s AI-enhanced remote support sessions directly from the Nexthink platform, using data and insights to resolve issues faster, minimize downtime, and boost employee satisfaction.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: Nexthink’s real-time digital experience insights and automation with Rescue’s secure, AI-powered remote support,” said Kaushik Shah, VP Technology Alliance at Nexthink. “By uniting detection, diagnosis, and resolution in one seamless journey, we’re helping IT teams and our GSI partners to resolve issues faster, prevent them proactively, and deliver the exceptional digital experiences employees expect.”

The partnership also paves the way for continued future innovation. Nexthink’s analytics and automation will enhance every Rescue support session, while insights and trends from AI-enabled support interactions will accelerate problem resolution. This will create a more intelligent and agile organization capable of continuously refining IT strategies, proactively preventing issues, and scaling knowledge across the business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nexthink to reshape what’s possible in IT support and the digital employee experience,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “The new integration between Rescue and the Nexthink Infinity platform will empower enterprises and our Global System Integrator partners with an integrated, easy-to-use solution that maximizes productivity, minimizes disruption, and transforms every support interaction into a strategic asset.”

"By uniting Nexthink's real-time digital experience insights and automation with LogMeIn Rescue’s secure, AI-enhanced remote support, we will deliver a seamless support experience that is both immediately responsive and continuously improving,” said Nikhil Singh, Global Head of Digital Workplace Product Management and Strategy at HCLTech. “This collaboration provides a forward-looking solution that transforms support interactions into actionable insights, boosting technician efficiency and significantly enhancing the digital experience for employees."

To learn more, visit: logmein.com/features/rescue/integrations-apis-and-sdks

About GoTo

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is dedicated to powering a world of work without limits. Featuring flagship products GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Resolve, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio offers secure, reliable, AI-enabled solutions that are simple to adopt for small and midsize businesses, and scalable to enterprises worldwide. GoTo continuously improves human experiences for AI-enabled workforces across hundreds of thousands of customers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and 2,800 employees throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.