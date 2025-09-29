-

Quectel Partners with Future Electronics as New Distribution Partner in North America

VANCOUVER, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution. Under this agreement, Future Electronics will distribute the full range of Quectel’s portfolio across North America and Asia Pacific.

This strategic partnership is a key milestone for Quectel as it continues to scale its presence in North America and Asia Pacific. By leveraging Future Electronics’ leading demand creation reputation, Quectel is focused on expanding its reach to a broader spectrum of customers that present new growth opportunities.

“Future Electronics’ outstanding infrastructure and broad IoT customer base make them an ideal partner for Quectel in the U.S.,” said Peter Fowler, Senior Vice President, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Their ability to drive design-in activity and provide tailored solutions will help us accelerate adoption of our IoT product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and services across a wide range of industries.”

With the full Quectel portfolio now available through Future Electronics, customers across industries including automotive, industrial, smart cities, and healthcare can access comprehensive, world-class IoT solutions. From modules and antennas to design-in support, certification, and ODM services, Quectel enables faster, more efficient product development and time to market.

“We are excited to bring Quectel’s innovative solutions to our customers,” said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President, Future Electronics. “Our team is equipped to support the diverse needs of IoT developers and product designers, and Quectel’s expansive portfolio allows us to deliver even more value across the board.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with Quectel products available through Future Electronics’ extensive distribution network and online platforms.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com

Media contact: media@quectel.com

Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

