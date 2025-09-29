Perfect Corp. Collaborates With Marini SkinSolutions to Launch Advanced Web-Based AI Skin Analysis and Product Recommendation Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the global leader in AI and AR beauty and fashion technology, today announced a collaboration with Marini SkinSolutions (Formerly Jan Marini Skin Research), a pioneer and leader in the professional skincare industry since 1994. Marini SkinSolutions™ delivers proven solutions for top skin concerns for individuals of every age, skin type, and tone. Backed by science and validated by peer-reviewed journals, its formulations are trusted by professionals and consumers alike for research-driven, effective results.

A Revolutionary Approach to Skincare Discovery

Through this partnership, Marini SkinSolutions has integrated Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI Skin Analysis solution into its digital experience, empowering consumers to discover their skin condition with just a few clicks. Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology delivers instant, dermatologist-grade assessments by analyzing up to 15 key skin concerns in real-time through a data model trained on over 70,000 high-definition, medical-grade images representing diverse skin tones, types, and textures. The technology has been validated through scientific studies conducted in collaboration with board-certified dermatologists, ensuring highly accurate and consistent results that adapt seamlessly to facial movements and changing lighting conditions.

For Marini SkinSolutions customers, the benefits are clear and immediate. Customers receive a professional-grade skin assessment from the comfort of their home, including product recommendations perfectly suited to their specific needs. This seamless, personalized experience transforms the traditional skincare journey into a modern, highly engaging process that boosts purchasing confidence and drives product discovery.

Transforming Beauty Discovery Through Technological Innovation

“Today’s consumers expect personalized, results-driven skincare solutions,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “By integrating advanced AI, Marini SkinSolutions is empowering individuals with precise skin insights and tailored product recommendations that deliver measurable results for their unique needs.”

The new AI skin analysis tool embodies Marini SkinSolutions’ mission to combine proven science with forward-thinking technology, providing consumers with convenient, customized solutions for healthier, more radiant skin.

To experience Marini SkinSolutions’ AI skin experience, visit https://www.mariniskinsolutions.com/.

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AI skin analysis technology, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic.

About Marini SkinSolutions

Formerly Jan Marini Skin Research, Marini SkinSolutions is a leader in clinically validated skin care solutions, delivering transformative results without compromise while redefining what's possible via topical solutions via innovation, integrity, and independent validation.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is on a mission to make beauty smarter, more personalized, and more fun through cutting-edge AI technology. As a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology, we help brands and consumers connect through immersive, interactive digital experiences.

With cutting-edge AI solutions, Perfect Corp. powers iconic virtual try-ons across makeup, hairstyles, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, along with advanced AI-driven analyzers for skin and hair that provide real-time insights for personalized recommendations. Our generative AI tools take creativity to the next level, offering photo and video editing, AI content generation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Trusted by over 705 global brands and 1.1 billion YouCam app downloads, we make beauty, fashion, and skincare more accessible, engaging, and intuitive than ever before.