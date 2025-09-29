Bear Paper Tube, a Specialty Tube and Core Manufacturer, Partners with Owner Resource Group

DALTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bear Paper Tube, LLC (“Bear” or the “Company”), a specialty manufacturer of industrial paper tubes and cores headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has completed a partnership with Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm.

Bear Paper Tube produces industry leading paper packaging products that serve as essential inputs in manufacturing, shipping and storage processes – primarily for customers in the carpet and flooring, flexible packaging, tape, film and synthetic turf industries. Bear is one of the largest independent paper tube and core manufacturers in the United States. Since the Company’s inception in 2016, Bear Paper Tube has scaled significantly by focusing on delivering best-in-class service through consistent product quality, streamlined delivery and investments in automated production allowing capacity to handle both specialty and large-volume production runs.

ORG has partnered with co-founders Michael Wise and Brian Clark, along with the existing management team to recapitalize the business and support geographic and end-market expansion, as well as continued investment in manufacturing capabilities. Mr. Wise and Mr. Clark will both retain a significant ownership stake and continue to lead the business as President and VP of Sales, respectively.

“Michael and Brian have built an impressive business - their commitment to excellence creates a natural fit for our partnership and we’re excited to support them in the next phase of the company’s growth,” said ORG Managing Director Brad Esson. “We see a significant opportunity to accelerate growth initiatives and further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in its industry, while staying true to the values that have driven its success.”

“Partnering with ORG was an easy decision because they understood our growth mindset and the culture that we’ve worked hard to build,” said Brian Clark, Co-Founder of Bear. “Their team brings not only capital, but also strategic insight that will help us expand thoughtfully while preserving what makes our company unique. We’re energized by the opportunity to grow together.”

“ORG brings the resources and experience to help take our industry-leading capabilities to new geographies and end markets, and we’re excited for what this partnership means for our company and customers,” said Michael Wise, Co-Founder of Bear.

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgroup.com or 512-505-4180).

Owner Resource Group

Founded in 2008, Owner Resource Group is a private investment firm based in Austin, TX. ORG has invested in numerous companies across the manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and business services sectors. ORG partners with industry-leading businesses looking for a growth partner and management teams hoping to establish or increase their ownership. For further information regarding ORG and its investments, please visit www.orgroup.com.

