BitGo and Elysium Bring Institutional-Grade Clearing to Digital Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the digital infrastructure company, and Elysium, a boutique post-trade fintech, today announced a partnership to bring institutional-grade clearing and credit workflows to BitGo’s Go Network. Powered by Elysium’s MatchHub platform, this partnership delivers post-trade utility, operational scale, and enhanced risk controls that enable institutional investors to trade digital assets with the same confidence and efficiency they have experienced in traditional markets.

Go Network, designed to enable institutions to manage trading counterparty risk while keeping assets secure in regulated qualified custody, will integrate MatchHub’s post-trade engine to extend real-time trade capture, credit monitoring, ticket aggregation, and settlement orchestration to its clients. Through the MatchHub portal, BitGo clients can also manage their clearing and credit relationships, providing a seamless experience inside the BitGo platform.

“The goal of Go Network has always been to solve the fundamental challenges that institutions face in digital assets,” said Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo. “By integrating Elysium, we’re strengthening our infrastructure by providing clients with the clearing and credit management capabilities that they need, fully integrated into Go Network.”

By combining Go Network’s secure settlement infrastructure with Elysium’s sophisticated post-trade technology, Go Network clients gain access to the ideal solution that addresses the complete trade lifecycle. This partnership delivers the operational efficiency and risk transparency that institutions demand when scaling their digital asset investment strategies, while eliminating fragmented workflows that have historically hindered institutional adoption. The result is a unified environment where secure custody integrates seamlessly with advanced trading and clearing capabilities.

“By combining MatchHub’s automation, credit controls, and proven scalability with BitGo’s trusted custody and market reach, we’re creating the clearing backbone that bridges traditional finance discipline with digital-asset innovation,” said Chris O’Connor, CEO of Elysium. “Institutions want a post-trade infrastructure for crypto that mirrors the reliability of established markets, and together we’re delivering exactly that.”

This partnership represents a significant step in the maturation of digital asset infrastructure, bringing together expertise from digital assets and traditional markets to create a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of institutional participants.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.

About Elysium

Founded in 2007, Elysium is the technology partner behind some of the most sophisticated institutional trading operations in the world. Our flagship platform, MatchHub, is the post-trade engine trusted by leading FX Prime Brokers and now major digital-asset institutions. MatchHub delivers real-time trade capture, netting, settlement, and integrated credit controls through a fully branded client portal. With a track record spanning traditional finance and a dedicated crypto focus since 2018—accelerated by our 2023 acquisition by Laser Digital—Elysium combines deep market knowledge with cutting-edge engineering to power the next generation of institutional digital-asset infrastructure.