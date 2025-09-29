Murex Announces Strategic, Multi-Year, Global AWS Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Ambitious Managed Services Program

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murex, a global leader in enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions used by sell-side and buy-side capital markets players, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement, expanding the long partnership between both organizations.

The agreement is the result of many months of intensive technical collaboration between both organizations, and it allows Murex to further scale its MX.3 platform into a suite of managed services powered by AWS. Financial institutions can already access unrivaled functional coverage while benefiting from the highest security standards, servicing operational excellence, and the ability to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

The collaboration accelerates the initial deployment and facilitates the frequent upgrade of Murex’s solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The agreement specifically expands Murex’s software-as-a-service offering, MXSaaS, and innovative cloud-native solution XVA as a Service through flexible turnkey services on AWS. XVA as a Service particularly leverages AWS elastic computing to deliver scalable, sophisticated risk analytics to its clients. Murex has added four new customers to MXSaaS since the collaboration agreement was signed in June, proving the value of the AWS collaboration and consolidating MXSaaS as a mature, well-established service.

By running on AWS, Murex Managed Services gain enhanced agility, flexibility and resiliency, across Murex's solution suite, optimizing client experiences through technical process automation, performance monitoring, and proactive incident management. Benefits include runtime trends identification, accelerated time-to-market and service disruption prevention.

As part of this strategic shift, Murex is investing significantly in scaling MXSaaS operations. Its aim is to equip FinOps and DevOps practices with state-of-the-art technologies and grow its global team to serve a large percentage of its existing and future customer base.

“Financial institutions across banking, capital markets, and asset management are increasingly seeking cloud-based solutions that can reduce operational complexity while providing access to innovation,” said Charlie Sanderson, Director, EMEA Technology Partners, AWS. “This collaboration combines AWS’s proven infrastructure with Murex's capital markets solutions to help customers increase agility and time-to-market, while maintaining the highest levels of security, compliance, and efficiency.”

“Financial institutions face mounting pressure from macroeconomic volatility, regulatory demands and cybersecurity concerns,” said Elias Eddé, Murex CEO. "Running mission-critical trading and risk management platforms requires significant infrastructure investment and specialized resources to continuously maintain operational resilience and performance. Jointly with AWS, Murex delivers them as a service today powered by AWS, in a further extension of capabilities that Murex has developed over a long time with AWS.”

About MXSaaS

MXSaaS brings Murex’s capital markets platform, MX.3, into the cloud, where the entire MX.3 stack is fully managed by dedicated Murex experts, from infrastructure to upgrades. It is built for institutions that need to accelerate time-to-market, reduce operational burden and focus on strategic growth. It allows them to gain an always-on, always-current trading and risk platform that scales with their ambitions. Learn more about MXSaaS.

About XVA as a Service

XVA as a Service is a comprehensive, cloud-native SaaS solution that delivers the full power of MX.3 for XVA Management capabilities. It enables precise trade-level exposure calculations; collateral projections; tailored funding logic; and effective management of the total cost of XVA trading across asset classes. The solution complements existing MX.3 instances, and helps institutions of all sizes streamline operations, reduce costs and stay ahead of evolving market and regulatory demands.

About Murex

Murex provides enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to sell-side and buy-side capital markets players. With more than 60,000 daily users in 65 countries, its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk, post-trade operations, as well as end-to-end investment management operations for private and public assets. This helps clients better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. Learn more at http://www.murex.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://amazon.com/about and follow https://twitter.com/amazonnews.