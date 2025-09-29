CP Capital US Announces Plans for New Altamonte Springs Multifamily Project in Orlando, FL., with Catalyst Development Partners

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture of CP Capital, a leading U.S. real estate investment manager specializing in multifamily investments, and Catalyst Development Partners, a seasoned multifamily real estate firm with extensive experience throughout the Southeastern U.S., today announced they will be developing a new 332-unit, garden-style multifamily development in Altamonte Springs, a North Orlando submarket of Orlando, Florida. The project is expected to begin site work in Fall 2025. First units and resident amenities are scheduled to deliver early 2027.

"Together, we’re meeting the growing demand for high-quality, accessible rental options in the Orlando region while creating long-term value for our investors and the local community.” Share

The four-story, surface-parked property will include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, averaging approximately 950 square feet, with Class-A interior finishes. Building amenities will include an abundance of social areas throughout the site, including a resort-style pool with cabanas, a spacious fitness center with outdoor turf, a playground, an outdoor grilling area and outdoor seating. The clubhouse will include a co-working space complete with micro-offices, and a community kitchen.

“Orlando continues to rank among the Southeast’s most dynamic economies, driven by its diversified economic base that includes a growing roster of tech and fintech firms, an expanding defense sector and the global draw of its world-renowned theme parks,” said Jay Remillard, Executive Managing Director at CP Capital. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Catalyst on this project. Together, we’re meeting the growing demand for high-quality, accessible rental options in the Orlando region while creating long-term value for our investors and the local community.”

This multifamily development will provide excellent connectivity to the MSA’s major employment and retail hubs via I-4. Along the approximately two miles to the interstate are the Advent Health Altamonte Springs hospital (3,000 employees), the Cranes Roost Park (a 45-acre park), and the Altamonte Mall (1,150,000 SF Mall / 9,500,000 annual visitors). Immediately adjacent to the site is Altamonte’s SunRail station, Central Florida’s regional passenger train system with 17 convenient stops stretching north to south from Deland to Kissimmee.

“We are very excited to be working again with our trusted partners at CP Capital on the Altamonte Springs multifamily development,” says Rob Meyer, Principal at Catalyst Development Partners, “It’s gratifying to see that given the tough market conditions of the past several years, excellent fundamentals still matter; premier location and first class product design, in a growing and underserved market, along with solid support from the City of Altamonte Springs allowed us to get this project over the finish line.”

This project in Altamonte Springs marks the second time CP Capital has partnered with Catalyst Development Partners in the Orlando MSA, having previously developed The Blake in the Winter Springs submarket of Orlando, Florida.

About CP Capital

CP Capital is a highly disciplined U.S. real estate investment manager focused on the multifamily sector. Founded in 1989, the firm has invested in nearly $16 billion of U.S. real estate on behalf of global institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals. These investments total more than 70,000 residential units and 21 million square feet of commercial space. In-house capabilities of CP Capital also include asset and construction management, capital markets, reporting, and tax structuring expertise. Through its consistent participation in the market over the past three decades, the firm has developed deep relationships across the real estate industry. CP Capital’s primary investment strategy focuses on opportunistic and value-add rental apartment investments with best-in-class joint venture partners in growth markets throughout the U.S., which has resulted in a strong track record of more than 235 realized multifamily fund investments as of June 30, 2025.

Visit cpcapitalus.com for more information.

About Catalyst Development Partners

Catalyst Development Partners is a leading real estate development firm focused on multifamily development opportunities in the Southeast. The firm’s principals, have a combined 90+ year track record of delivering high-quality dependable results in the multifamily industry. The Catalyst team brings extensive market knowledge, cutting-edge design and industry-leading best practices, along with the highest standards of integrity, to new development projects. Catalyst has developed and/or acquired nearly 9,000 units with a footprint across multiple states and has produced over 5,000 ground-up multifamily units to date, with total capitalization at roughly $1.5 Billion.

Visit catalystdp.com for more information.