Tula Technology Announces Development Agreements for Global and Regional Automotive Applications

Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency and developer of Dynamic Motor Drive® (DMD), has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), with a global Tier 1 automotive supplier and with a Chinese OEM.

With the global Tier 1 supplier, software integration of DMD has been completed and testing is underway on the eDrive dynamometer. So far, DMD has been tested to deliver a drive cycle benefit greater than 0.5% for this IPM+SiC platform, which is the most efficient and challenging application to improve upon. Winter vehicle testing is planned for later this year together with the OEM. If targets are achieved, DMD could be included in this application for a 2027 start of production (SOP).

Activity is ramping up in China where Tula has signed an MoU to begin a project this year with a Chinese OEM also on an IPM+SiC platform targeting a 2027 SOP. Tula soon expects to confirm three more projects starting in the fourth quarter this year, with another two OEMs and a Tier 1 supplier. Simulations with customers have shown that DMD can deliver drive cycle benefits from 0.4% up to 2+%, with the greatest gains seen for distributed drive (dual motors on the primary axle) and dual-axle applications. Further joint customer development will span the full range of applications.

“These agreements mark significant progress towards implementing DMD in production,” said John Fuerst, CEO of Tula Technology. “Globally, the industry demands the highest efficiency solutions upon which DMD will further improve with proprietary software requiring no hardware modifications.”

Next week from October 6th through 8th, Tula will attend the 34th Aachen Colloquium in Germany, demonstrating a DMD-equipped Tesla Model 3, utilizing a Tula-developed EESM+SiC eDrive. In this configuration, DMD delivers up to a 1% benefit.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including electric, hybrid, gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 400 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company that has been backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.