Podium Developments Unveils GEOpark, Kingston's First Residential Building to Achieve Zero Carbon Design Certification

KINGSTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Podium Developments, in partnership with its investors Secure Capital Partners Inc., Blue Vista Capital Management LLC, Vestcor Inc., and OPTrust, is pleased to announce the grand opening of GEOpark, a high-performance residential building located at 485 Albert Street in Kingston. The project is a landmark achievement, becoming the city's first residential development to receive Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) Zero Carbon Design certification.

Following the success of its sister building, GEOcentral, GEOpark redefines modern rental living with a 6-storey building designed to significantly reduce its environmental footprint. The building's advanced geo-exchange system utilizes the earth as a thermal storage battery to provide highly efficient heating and cooling year-round. This strategic use of proven, carbon-free technology directly addresses the need for sustainable housing and represents a significant step toward decarbonizing the built environment. The project's comprehensive approach to sustainability considers not only operational emissions, but also factors in embodied carbon and electrical grid impact. GEOpark serves as a proof of concept that new and environmentally sustainable development is both achievable and profitable with the right partners.

“We believe that future-focused, sustainable investments are essential to delivering reliable pensions,” said Rob Douglas, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Investments at OPTrust. “We’re proud to support a project that not only adds much-needed housing in Kingston but also reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation for the benefit of our members.”

GEOpark's commitment to creating a superior living environment extends beyond its environmental performance. The building has been awarded 2-Star Fitwel certification, a recognition of its design and operational features that actively promote the health and well-being of its occupants. This focus on human-centred design is evident in the building's wide range of modern amenities, including a rooftop lounge and BBQ dining area, a sunset lookout, pickleball court, and a private dog run. Ground floor amenities include study and meeting rooms, community living and dining rooms, a secure parcel room, and a fitness / yoga studio, adjacent a private back garden. All on-site parking is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

GEOpark offers residents fully-furnished studios to three-bedroom units with in-suite laundry, quartz countertops, and contemporary finishes. As members of the GEO community, residents will benefit from access to the neighbouring GEOcentral, with its 2-storey fitness centre, full-sized squash court, additional work-study rooms, rooftop terraces, and 7 retail units on Princess Street. GEOpark bolsters the Princess Street retail experience with a new prominent 1,500sf corner retail space. The grand opening event, held on Wednesday, September 24 at GEOpark, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided property tours, marking a pivotal moment for Kingston's rental market and its leadership in green building practices.

About Podium Developments

Founded in 2004, Podium Developments is a distinguished developer, builder, and asset manager in Ontario, known for creating exceptional rental communities that prioritize sustainability and resident well-being. With a proven track record exceeding $2 billion in residential development, Podium is proud to have forged strong partnerships with both private and institutional investors.

About Project Partners

SECURE CAPITAL

Secure Capital is a disciplined real estate investment manager and advisor based in Toronto, Ontario founded in 2001. The cycle-tested management team has extensive experience in a wide range of asset classes across North America. The principals have transacted and managed over $10 billion of industrial, retail, office, and residential assets.

BLUE VISTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Blue Vista is a Chicago-based investment management firm focused on helping investors maximize returns through best-in-class real estate equity and credit strategies across the risk-return spectrum. Blue Vista offers investors the benefits of a vertically integrated platform, complementary strategies managed by experienced teams, and deep expertise as an owner, operator and lender across all property types and various markets in the U.S. and Canada. Since its inception in 2002, the firm has invested over $14.6 billion in total capitalization, with the goal of challenging the status quo, setting high standards and bringing a relationship-based, client-focused approach to real estate investing. For more information, please visit https://bluevistallc.com/

VESTCOR INC.

Vestcor Inc. is an organization made up of more than 160 New Brunswick-based service professionals who provide innovative, cost-effective investment management and pension and employee benefits administration service solutions that meet the requirements of over 110,000 pension plan and benefit program members and more than 140 employer groups.

OPTRUST

With net assets of over $26 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds on behalf of over 114,000 members. OPTrust is a global investor in a broad range of asset classes including Canadian and foreign equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure, and private markets, and has a team of highly experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London, and Sydney.