Toyoda Gosei Invests in EF Polymer, a Startup Developing Super-Absorbent Polymers Derived from Nature

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has invested in EF Polymer K.K., a startup developing super-absorbent polymers that are made using orange and banana peels.

EF Polymer uses inedible agricultural waste in making these 100% nature-based, environmentally friendly super-absorbent polymers. By mixing them into soil to raise the soil’s water retention characteristics, the amount of water used in growing crops can be greatly reduced. As droughts and water shortages worsen worldwide, EF Polymer will contribute to sustainable agriculture through the supply of this product.

Toyoda Gosei utilizes its knowledge of polymers in working toward resource recycling of petroleum-derived plastic and rubber materials. With this investment in EF Polymer, Toyoda Gosei is supporting the spread of super-absorbent polymers that have a low environmental impact. The company is also considering technical tie-ups with EF Polymer in the future.

* Investment made in August 2025, through Toyoda Gosei's Corporate Venture Capital Dept., an internal organization dedicated to these investments. Expand