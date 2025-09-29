University of Indianapolis Joins National Network of Private Colleges, Expanding Affordable Tuition Options for Indiana Families

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana is home to a robust number of private colleges and universities that play a vital role in the state’s higher education system and economy. That network grew today as the University of Indianapolis (UIndy) announced it joined CollegeWell’s Private College 529 Plan, a national network of hundreds of private colleges and universities, including 12 in Indiana: Butler University, DePauw University, Earlham College, Franklin College, Holy Cross College, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary’s College, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, Valparaiso University, and Wabash College.

“At UIndy, we believe college should be both accessible and transformative,” said Dr. Tanuja Singh, President of the University of Indianapolis. “By joining the Private College 529 Plan, families have yet another way to plan for the future and we ensure private higher education remains within reach for students in our state and across the country.”

The Private College 529 Plan allows families to lock in today’s tuition rates at participating institutions, giving them peace of mind in an era of rising college costs. Families can save tax-free and later redeem pre-paid tuition at any member college or university. Unlike traditional 529 plans, the percentage of tuition a family secures is guaranteed, ensuring their savings keep pace with tuition increases.

“We are thrilled to welcome the University of Indianapolis into the Private College 529 Plan,” said Bob Cole, President and CEO of CollegeWell and Private College 529. “Indiana is home to one of the strongest private college networks in the country, with institutions that attract students from all over the state and nation. UIndy’s participation reinforces how these institutions are working together to expand affordability and options for families.”

Private colleges and universities are a cornerstone of Indiana's educational and economic landscape. With more than double the number of private colleges than public ones, these institutions provide access and choice, as well as contribute significantly to the state’s workforce and regional economies. According to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, the state’s 29 private institutions generate $1.6 billion annually in salaries, wages, and benefits.

Nearly three-quarters of Indiana families send their students to college in-state. Private colleges often boast smaller enrollment and classroom sizes, which means greater access to resources, a more favorable student-to-faculty ratio, and higher graduation rates. Indiana’s private colleges also offer a variety of specialized programs in STEM, arts and humanities, and health sciences, attracting prospective talent from out-of-state and retaining talent within the state.

“Indiana private colleges and universities know how to live their missions well and excel in delivering education in their primary fields of studies and for their student populations,” said Tom Bear, Vice President of Enrollment at Rose Hulman Institute Technology, a member of the Private College 529 plan. “Private colleges are more nimble and responsive. When you look at the list of the plan’s member institutions, it’s clear that UIndy is aligned with highly respected institutions that boast strong outcomes for alumni and the country.”

About CollegeWell and Private College 529 Plan

CollegeWell is a pioneering organization committed to transforming the landscape of college savings. Through education and financial tools, CollegeWell provides families with guidance and support to pursue the best higher education opportunities for their children. CollegeWell is the sponsor of Private College 529 Plan, a nationwide, prepaid tuition plan that allows families to lock in tuition rates at nearly 300 private colleges, giving families flexibility and choice while making private college more accessible. For more information, visit collegewell.com.

