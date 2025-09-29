Visa Announces General Availability of VCS Hub; Ushers in a New Era of AI-Powered Commercial Payments Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the general availability of the Visa Commercial Solutions (VCS) Hub, a breakthrough platform that redefines the future of commercial payments for issuers and fintechs worldwide.

The VCS Hub is more than a platform experience; it’s Visa’s commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge commercial payment technology. Share

The VCS Hub represents a transformational leap forward, engineered to deliver a smarter, more seamless experience for all users. As expansion continues, the VCS Hub will also incorporate next-generation AI capabilities, ultimately offering issuers the ability to unlock a unified, intelligent platform that turns complexity into simplicity.

A Platform Built for Tomorrow’s Innovators

Following a successful pilot, the VCS Hub is now available broadly, enabling issuers and fintechs to deliver powerful commercial payment and embedded finance experiences, turbocharged by automation and seamless integration. For existing users, the platform offers an end-to-end payables solution, enabling full invoice and supplier payments, while also supporting flexible ad hoc payments to efficiently manage business needs. For embedded payments, seamless integration into accounting solutions is a core capability, making it easier and more secure for organizations to manage payments and focus on other essential business priorities.

The VCS Hub will continue to expand and be enhanced with additional commercial payment solutions and capabilities. GenAI will be at the core of that, transforming how business gets done. Key enhancements include:

AI-Powered Payables: Automate accounts payable with GenAI-driven workflows that anticipate business needs, optimize cash flow and reduce manual bottlenecks.

Automate accounts payable with GenAI-driven workflows that anticipate business needs, optimize cash flow and reduce manual bottlenecks. Embedded Payments: Integrate payment capabilities into business applications—accounting, ERP or custom workflows—using Visa’s open APIs and intelligent orchestration.

Integrate payment capabilities into business applications—accounting, ERP or custom workflows—using Visa’s open APIs and intelligent orchestration. Reporting and Insights: Harness advanced analytics and GenAI to surface actionable insights, predict trends and empower smarter business decisions in real time.

Harness advanced analytics and GenAI to surface actionable insights, predict trends and empower smarter business decisions in real time. Personalized Experiences: User experiences can be tailored by AI, delivering recommendations, alerts and next steps that drive growth and efficiency.

Driving Innovation

The VCS Hub is more than a platform experience; it’s Visa’s commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge commercial payment technology. By consolidating fragmented systems into a single, AI-powered ecosystem, Visa empowers issuers and fintechs to leapfrog legacy limitations and deliver truly differentiated value to their clients.

“Visa is not just modernizing commercial payments, we’re reinventing them,” said Gloria Colgan, SVP and Global Head of Product, Visa Commercial Solutions. “With GenAI at the heart of the VCS Hub, we’re giving our partners the tools to amaze their clients, unlock new revenue streams and shape the future of money movement.”

Ready to Experience the Future?

Visa is now accepting new issuers and fintech consultations. Discover how the VCS Hub can transform your business by contacting your Visa representative today.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.