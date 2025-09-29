Oklo and Blykalla Form Transatlantic Partnership to Accelerate Advanced Reactor Commercialization

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”) and Sweden’s Blykalla AB (“Blykalla”), both advanced nuclear technology companies, today announced a strategic partnership focused on technology collaboration, supply-chain coordination, and regulatory knowledge-sharing. The agreement includes Oklo co-leading Blykalla’s next investment round through an approximately $5 million commitment, a step that strengthens the companies’ transatlantic collaboration to accelerate advanced nuclear commercialization.

Under a Joint Technology Development Agreement, Oklo and Blykalla will share insights on materials, components, non-nuclear supply chain sourcing, fuel fabrication, and licensing best practices across the U.S. and Sweden. Through increased cooperation and coordination, both developers aim to reduce costs and schedule risks.

This is one of the first transatlantic partnerships in the advanced nuclear reactor sector. Aligning fast reactor developers across Europe and the U.S. shows how advanced nuclear companies can work together on fuel, supply chains, and regulation to accelerate commercialization globally, based on a shared commitment to advanced nuclear technology as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition.

“This partnership strengthens the growing advanced reactor ecosystem in the face of unprecedented global demand for power,” said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “By teaming up on suppliers, materials data, and licensing insights, we can shorten critical paths to deployment and stay focused on delivering reliable, clean power to customers, while recognizing that we have more to gain from cooperating than from competing.”

Together the fast reactor companies will examine shared suppliers for reactor-agnostic equipment to improve availability, schedules, and cost. Oklo may also supply select components for Blykalla’s direct use to strengthen a vertically integrated, potentially cross-border, supply chain. Oklo may also provide fuel fabrication services to Blykalla. In parallel, Oklo and Blykalla will pursue targeted R&D and regulatory analysis to boost reliability and lower lifecycle costs without requiring design changes.

“Oklo and Blykalla share a practical, industrial approach to bringing advanced fission to market,” said Blykalla CEO Jacob Stedman. “Coordinated component sourcing and targeted joint R&D can unlock efficiencies for both companies and help our suppliers plan for scale, regardless of which side of the Atlantic they are on.”

Blykalla is developing a passively safe, highly compact 55 MWe lead-cooled fast reactor (known as SEALER) based on more than 25 years of research. Blykalla is currently raising its A2 round, which Oklo will co-lead. Oklo is developing its sodium-cooled fast-reactor powerhouses of up to 75 MWe, with a focus on deployment at U.S. sites to serve industrial, defense, and data-center customers.

By linking efforts across the U.S. and Europe, Oklo and Blykalla are demonstrating how advanced reactor developers can align on fuel, supply chains, and regulation to accelerate commercialization globally. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to making advanced reactors a cornerstone of the clean energy transition, delivering reliable power for industry, data centers, and future electrification needs.

Oklo’s strategy has led to both international and domestic partnerships across the technological and regulatory landscape, including agreements with Siemens, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Liberty Energy, and ABB, aimed at ensuring best-in-class turbines, controls, and grid integration.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is the Swedish developer of advanced SMRs, commercializing lead-cooled fast reactors for industrial use. Based on 25 years of research, their SEALER technology is a compact 55 MWe unit designed to offer a safe, efficient, and scalable power solution. The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency's annual SMR dashboard shows that Blykalla has the most mature advanced reactor concept in Europe. With strong backing from partners such as Uniper, ABB, and KSB, Blykalla is well positioned to deliver Europe's first advanced SMR, providing reliable and sustainable baseload energy to power AI and clean industries.

For more information, please contact

Alexandra Teorell

Email: alexandra.teorell@blykalla.com

Phone: +46 768617373

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo’s opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market, with no commercial project operating, regulatory uncertainties; the potential need for financing to construct plants, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the effects of competition; risks related to the costs and availability of fuel, including high-assay low-enriched uranium (“HALEU”), plutonium, and recycled fuels; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in any document incorporated by reference are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.