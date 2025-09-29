NEC and HID Combine Trust and Expertise to Advance Biometric Capture

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider of biometric and digital identity solutions and services, today announced a strategic alliance with HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions.

With this collaboration, agencies gain high-quality, multimodal biometric capture with flexible configurations from desktop to rugged field deployments. Share

This collaboration brings together NEC’s advanced SmartScan™ software and HID’s biometric capture hardware in a best-in-class solution designed to help public safety agencies and other mission-critical organizations strengthen security with reliable identity matching capabilities.

By integrating HID biometric hardware with NEC’s SmartScan livescan solution, agencies gain high-quality images and fast processing for criminal bookings, civil enrollment, background checks and rapid identity verification. The system supports multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, palmprints, facial images, and irises, as well as scars, marks and tattoos.

Together, NEC and HID offer a comprehensive range of configurations, from standard desktop stations to ruggedized cabinets with specialized peripherals for more demanding environments.

“Pairing NEC’s flexible, high-performance software with HID’s reliable hardware, we’re delivering the best of both worlds to customers,” said Gary Lac, vice president, solutions and sales with NEC Corporation of America. “Agencies can expect exceptional capture quality, streamlined deployment and a platform designed to evolve with their operational needs.”

NEC will preview the next evolution of the SmartScan product suite, featuring a web-based capture application at the 38th Annual International Biometrics Association (IBA) User Conference, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Glendale, CA. The latest version will feature:

Easy deployment through a software-as-a-service model (SaaS) with continuous updates

Advanced centralized monitoring for operational oversight

Co-development opportunities for next-generation enrollment and identity solutions

“Our collaboration with NEC brings best-in-class biometric solutions to customers across the full ecosystem. Together, we’re committed to delivering a high-performing experience at every touchpoint—so customers can feel confident from start to finish,” said Lena Abdelahad, senior vice president & managing director, Biometric Identity Technologies, HID. “Together we are delivering solutions that raise the bar for speed, security, and scalability to better protect identities.”

By combining their expertise, NEC and HID provide agencies with flexible options to meet real-world needs, from quick desktop enrollments to more challenging field environments. The joint solution delivers faster, more accurate results today and provides a scalable platform designed to support new biometric modalities and evolving security requirements moving into the future.

© 2025 NEC Corporation. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation.

