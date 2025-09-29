Metropolitan Commercial Bank Named ALTA Elite Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has named Metropolitan Commercial Bank (NYSE: MCB) an ALTA Elite Provider, recognizing the Bank’s proven commitment to the title and settlement services industry through compliance, innovation, and trusted financial solutions.

The Elite Provider Program highlights top-tier companies that meet ALTA’s high standards for service quality, industry knowledge, and operational excellence. Metropolitan Commercial Bank joins a select group of partners who support ALTA members by delivering valuable tools and services that help drive efficiency, security, and growth.

“Elite Providers play a critical role in strengthening our industry’s ability to meet challenges and embrace opportunity,” said ALTA CEO Chris Morton. “By making this commitment, companies like Metropolitan Commercial Bank demonstrate the kind of leadership and innovation that helps ALTA members thrive in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. We are proud to highlight companies that not only deliver results but also share our values of integrity, innovation and consumer protection.”

“We are honored to be an ALTA Elite Provider,” said Laura Capra, Executive Vice President & Head of Retail at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “Our entire institution is built around high-touch, compliance-driven service—particularly in industries that rely on trust and precision. The title and settlement space are ones we know well, and we’re proud to continue supporting it at the highest level.”

MCB’s Title & Escrow Banking Group provides tailored deposit and treasury solutions for 1031 exchange agents, title and escrow companies, and fiduciary professionals nationwide. With decades of industry experience, dedicated service teams, and a commitment to regulatory excellence, the Bank is trusted by title firms across the country.

“Being named an ALTA Elite Provider affirms what our clients have long known—that we’re here to understand their needs and deliver at every level,” said Robert Larger, Senior Vice President, Director and Head of Title & Escrow Banking at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “We’ve built our platform to support the unique flow-of-funds requirements of title and escrow professionals, and earning this recognition from ALTA is a proud milestone for our team.”

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”) is a New York City based full-service commercial bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial, and personal banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, private and public middle-market enterprises, corporate entities, institutions, municipalities, and local government entities.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank was named one of Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks in 2024 and 2025. The Bank was ranked by Independent Community Bankers of America among the top ten successful loan producers for 2024 by loan category and asset size for commercial banks with more than $1 billion in assets. Kroll affirmed a BBB+ (investment grade) deposit rating on January 29, 2025. For the fourth time, MCB has earned a place in the Piper Sandler Bank Sm-All Stars Class of 2024.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank operates banking centers and private client offices in Manhattan and Boro Park, Brooklyn, in New York City, and Great Neck on Long Island in New York State.

The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal housing lender. The parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank is Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) (the “Company”).

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings, and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.