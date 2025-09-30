Standard Nuclear, Framatome Announce a U.S.-based TRISO Nuclear Fuel Production Joint Venture

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Nuclear, Inc., and Framatome Inc. announced today a joint venture (JV) to supply commercial quantities of Tri-structural Isotropic (TRISO) particles and proprietary advanced reactor products. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in Western nuclear fuel supply chain development, leveraging the expertise and robust infrastructure of two industry pioneers and their commitment to bringing advanced reactor fuel to the market.

The JV, a reactor-agnostic collaboration – named Standard Nuclear-Framatome (SNF) – will be governed by a board of directors with senior leaders from both companies. Combining Framatome’s fuel cycle expertise and proven infrastructure with Standard Nuclear’s technical manufacturing capabilities and industry-leading fuel production expertise to deliver finished TRISO-based fuel products, the partnership will meet the future demands of the advanced reactor nuclear market.

With this collaboration, both organizations are committed to bringing the most competitive TRISO fuel particles to market for advanced reactor operators, such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and micro reactors. Once operational, the partnership aims to start by producing 2 metric tons of TRISO fuel annually, representing a significant scale-up from current capacity to supply the incoming fleet of advanced reactors in the U.S. and beyond.

The 10 CFR Part 70 License amendment for Framatome’s Richland, Washington, nuclear fuel manufacturing facility was submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in September 2024, accepted for review, and planned to be finalized in spring of 2026. The JV plans to commence manufacturing in 2027 pending regulatory approvals.

"This strategic partnership with Framatome marks a pivotal moment in establishing a robust, domestic TRISO fuel supply chain,” said Kurt Terrani, CEO, Standard Nuclear. “By combining Framatome's proven infrastructure and expertise with Standard Nuclear's manufacturing capabilities, we're creating a powerful alliance that will deliver the high-quality TRISO fuel needed to power the next generation of advanced reactors. This joint venture reinforces our commitment to serving as America's leading advanced nuclear fuel supplier while strengthening the Western world's energy security through reliable, reactor-agnostic fuel production."

"Pairing Standard Nuclear’s pioneering technology and full-scale pilot facility with our deep-rooted manufacturing expertise and scalable capacity has ignited a shared momentum,” said Tony Robinson, CEO of Framatome, Inc. “This isn’t just collaboration – it’s a shared vision and capability for the future of our industry to develop advanced reactor fuel on a commercial scale to support advanced reactor developers.”

Standard Nuclear is the nation’s only independent developer of TRISO fuel, a high-performance nuclear fuel made from uranium particles wrapped in protective ceramic and carbon layers. TRISO is known for its enhanced safety and durability at extreme temperatures, making it a critical component in many advanced reactor designs, including high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) and other emerging advanced nuclear reactors.

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative, digital and value added solutions for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 16,000 employees work every day to help Framatome’s customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy.

Visit us at: www.framatome.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%) and Assystem (5%).

About Standard Nuclear, Inc.

Standard Nuclear’s mission is to reliably deliver the essential building blocks of nuclear power at scale—enabling cost-effective, safe, and secure energy for the world. Supported by leading U.S. defense technology and critical infrastructure investment firms, Standard Nuclear is focused on the large-scale production of advanced nuclear fuel and radioisotope power systems. It is the nation’s only independent manufacturer of TRISO fuel—a robust, high-performance fuel essential to advanced nuclear reactors for both terrestrial and space applications. Standard Nuclear offers a reactor-agnostic supply of advanced fuels to the next-generation nuclear industry and delivers dependable radioisotope power solutions to the space and defense sectors. Through these efforts, it is helping to eliminate U.S. reliance on geopolitical adversaries for these strategically vital technologies. For more information, visit: https://www.standardnuclear.com/