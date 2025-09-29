Hoffmann Green Signs Strategic Partnership With Donada and MRC Constructions, Subsidiaries of Groupe Angevin, a Key Player in Structural Construction in Western France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Donada and MRC Constructions, two subsidiaries of the Angevin Group, a family-owned company specializing in structural work and a leading player in western France.

Based in Ille-et-Vilaine, Groupe Angevin has been a key player in the construction industry in western France and the Île-de-France region for nearly 90 years. Founded in 1936 by Alexandre Angevin, this family business, now run by the third generation, has established itself as a regional benchmark thanks to the quality and diversity of its projects: industrial buildings, functional facilities, civil engineering, engineering structures, housing, and renewable energies.

The Group's strength is based on an integrated network of subsidiaries providing it with expertise in all aspects of its projects. Among these, Donada, an expert in structural work, general masonry, and reinforced concrete, and MRC Constructions, specializing in masonry, structural work, renovation, and roofing, have signed a strategic partnership agreement with Hoffmann Green. The Angevin Group also relies on numerous other specialized entities—Jaffré, Personnic, Lépine, Angevin Entreprise Générale, Angevin Île-de-France, Angevin Formation, Armor FTS, Morin Bâtiment, and Huchet—which contribute to strengthening its expertise and regional presence.

Conscious of the environmental issues associated with its activities, Groupe Angevin is committed to controlling its impact and combining high quality standards with innovation. As part of this approach, it had already successfully tested Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cements on several pilot projects in order to validate their performance and applicability on real projects. Following these initial successes, Groupe Angevin is now formalizing this strategic partnership, integrating 0% clinker cements into a larger number of construction sites.

Given the scope of the Angevin Group's activities, this agreement, which includes multi-year volume commitments, is fully in line with Hoffmann Green's diversification strategy. It consolidates its regional presence and accelerates the deployment of its low-carbon solutions in key segments of the construction market—industrial buildings, renewable energy infrastructure, and structural projects—confirming the strong momentum behind the adoption of its 0% clinker cements since the beginning of the year.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This strategic partnership with Groupe Angevin consolidates our presence in western France and confirms the appeal of our low-carbon solutions. After several successful projects using our 0% clinker cements, we are proud to support a player renowned for the excellence and diversity of its achievements.”

Sébastien Angevin, Co-manager of the Angevin Group, added: “This partnership illustrates our desire to build differently. By incorporating Hoffmann Green cement into our construction projects, we are choosing innovative, high-performance, and environmentally friendly materials, in line with our ambition to build sustainably for future generations.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GROUPE ANGEVIN

Based in Ille-et-Vilaine, Groupe Angevin has been a key player in the construction industry in western France and the Paris region for nearly 90 years. A family-owned company, it stands out for the quality and diversity of its projects, which include industrial buildings, civil engineering, engineering structures, housing, and renewable energy. Thanks to an integrated network of subsidiaries such as Donada and MRC Constructions, the Group manages all of its projects while strengthening its expertise and regional roots. Innovative and committed to sustainability, it adopts low-carbon solutions to build differently and respond to the environmental challenges facing the sector.