Ryan and Dhruva Advisors Announce Joint Venture

DALLAS & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced a strategic investment in Dhruva Advisors, a premier India‐based tax advisory firm with deep expertise across India, the Middle East, and Asia. The partnership represents a significant and strategic advancement for Ryan to further its ability to serve clients in high-growth markets, while reinforcing its global presence and capabilities.

As part of this transaction:

Ryan will acquire a majority stake in Dhruva Advisors, creating a joint venture with Ryan in India.

Ryan senior leadership will join the Board of Dhruva Advisors.

The partners of Dhruva Advisors will acquire equity in Ryan, ensuring strong alignment of interests.

Dinesh Kanabar, Chairman and CEO of Dhruva Advisors, will become a Vice Chairman of Ryan.

“This strategic investment underscores Ryan’s commitment to serving clients in strong growth regions with evolving regulation,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “By leveraging Dhruva Advisors’ hands-on, local tax experts with our integrated, end-to-end tax solutions, our teams will deliver unrivaled client success in these flourishing markets. I welcome Dinesh to our leadership team and look forward to his contribution to our global growth plans.”

Founded in 2014 by Dinesh Kanabar, Dhruva Advisors is a leading tax and regulatory advisory firm with a strong presence across 11 offices in India, the Middle East, and Singapore. Over the past decade, Dhruva Advisors has built a reputation as one of the fastest-growing and most respected tax advisory firms in India and the United Arab Emirates, serving clients in sectors ranging from aerospace, automotive, and chemicals to finance, healthcare, technology, and real estate. The firm is comprised of 38 partners and senior leaders supported by 500 team members.

“Joining Ryan is a major milestone in Dhruva’s global growth journey as this partnership extends our global reach,” said Dinesh Kanabar, Chairman and CEO of Dhruva Advisors. “My partners and I chose to partner with Ryan because we believe it provides the strongest platform for our clients and team members for continued success. I’m encouraged by the alignment of our respective leadership teams to meet the growing needs of our multinational clients and look forward to driving that growth in my new role as Vice Chairman at Ryan.”

Dhruva Advisors’ key offerings include:

Corporate Tax, Regulatory, and Controversy Advisory: Corporate tax strategy, regulatory interpretation, audits, and tax controversy resolution.

Corporate tax strategy, regulatory interpretation, audits, and tax controversy resolution. Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Tax Advisory: M&A tax structuring, business reorganizations, and family office planning across domestic and cross-border contexts.

M&A tax structuring, business reorganizations, and family office planning across domestic and cross-border contexts. Indirect Tax, Transfer Pricing, and Trade Compliance: Goods and Services tax, value added tax (VAT), intercompany pricing, customs advisory, and cross-border trade compliance.

This move builds upon Ryan’s longstanding service delivery presence in India where the firm has maintained operations for more than two decades with a primary office in Hyderabad. Together with Dhruva Advisors, Ryan’s reach will expand across the broader Asia and Middle East region with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Singapore.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

About Dhruva Advisors

Dhruva Advisors offers a wide range of services in the tax and regulatory space to clients in India and around the world. It has been consistently rated as India Tax Firm of the Year. With a highly regarded and experienced team of professionals, the firm provides well-thought-out strategies and solutions to complex problems in tax and regulatory matters. Dhruva Advisors professionals have advised on some of the most significant transactions and have handled several of the largest and most critical tax controversies and related matters in India. The firm also has a strong track record of designing and implementing pioneering solutions in several areas of domestic and international tax. The team at Dhruva Advisors has deep industry experience across virtually all sectors, including aerospace and defense, automobile and ancillary, agro and chemicals, conglomerates, energy and resources, education, financial services, IT, manufacturing, pharma, life sciences and healthcare, private equity, real estate, transport, telecom, and media. More information about Dhruva Advisors can be found at dhruvaadvisors.com.