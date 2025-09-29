Nuburu Quarterly Strategic Update: Poised for Growth in Defense and Security

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) (“NUBURU” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced a comprehensive update on its business performance, strategic initiatives, and outlook for the upcoming period.

Nuburu Defense LLC will pave the way for New acquisitions in the $20B+ electronic warfare and operational resilience fields with another Blue-laser acquisition underway! Share

Business Performance Highlights:

Public offering successfully completed, raising gross $12M USD, which will enhance the Company's balance sheet and equity position, in line with the recapitalization plan accepted by NYSE.

As of today, the cash position is approximately $6M USD, aimed at deploying the acquisitions program and other strategic partnerships in the defense technology, security, and blue-laser technology fields under its Transformation Plan.

The Company does not anticipate issuing additional shares in connection with its Settlement Agreement with Silverback Capital Corporation announced on July 31, referred to as the Company's “3(a)(10) Program”.

Strategic Initiatives and Growth Drivers:

Nuburu Defense LLC (“Nuburu Defense”) has been created to serve as the defense & security hub of the Company. Company executives anticipate Nuburu Defense will also generate industrial synergies with Nuburu's wholly-owned subsidiary. The Company is also evaluating options for a new operating office in Virginia.

The Company and Tekne S.p.A. (“Tekne”) are actively implementing the action plan outlined in their agreement signed on August 27, 2025. As part of this effort, the Company played a key role in supporting Tekne to secure and successfully deliver an international contract worth $6.6 million with a government agency in Bangladesh. Additionally, Nuburu Defense and Tekne are working on further strategic agreements in order to recognize Nuburu Defense as operating a global defense-tech hub for non-Italian clients and prospects of Tekne, including NATO countries. Such progress will also underpin the new Golden Power notification to be provided by Nuburu Defense.

In line with the Company's vision to establish a state-of-the-art Defense & Security Hub announced on February 21, 2025, the Company expects to finalize binding agreements to pursue a controlling interest in Orbit S.r.l. ("Orbit") by October 31, 2025. Orbit is a startup in the Software as a Service (“SaaS”) space that specializes in operational resilience and will work synergistically with Nuburu Defense in order to study and expand the platform's offering to the defense sector and its mission-critical infrastructures.

Following the agreement signed and announced on September 23, 2025, the Company is working with a key strategic partner to establish a framework aimed at pursuing the acquisition of a controlling interest in this partner by year-end. This strategic transaction is aimed at developing and commercializing cutting-edge defense applications by integrating blue laser technology.

Considering the expected consolidation of the new business lines within the Company's overall business model, new governance evolutions are planned in the short term, along with the enhancement of key critical group functions. In this regard, a new financial controller has been hired, with a start date of October 1, 2025, to oversee finance processes and the group's planning & control framework, as well as to support acquisition accounting. Also, the Company engaged an experienced specialist now in charge of implementing a revenue office function at the group level, which can support the subsidiaries and the prospective controlling interest acquisitions.

Market and Industry Outlook:

The target addressable market in the electronic warfare sector alone is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2028, indicating significant growth potential in this space. This is confirmed by the Tekne’ strong existing portfolio valued at approximately $500 million, comprising 152 orders across different segments.

The Acquisition Programme of the Company includes market positioning in SaaS, with a focus on security and operational resilience. SaaS business models are highly scalable, with an anticipated EBITDA exceeding 40% and a projected target addressable market of $1.1 billion in 2033.

The Company, primarily via Nuburu Defense, anticipates billings1 of approximately $500,000 in Q4 2025, establishing a foundation for renewed revenue growth. This milestone marks the initial phase of an expected upward trajectory in 2026, driven by finalized acquisitions and the forthcoming consolidation of the acquired businesses, which are projected to further strengthen the company's growth prospects.

Management Commentary: “Nuburu is making significant strides in our strategic transformation, particularly with the establishment of Nuburu Defense and our pursuit of synergistic acquisitions. While we are diligently working to improve our financial position, we are confident that our focus on blue laser technology and the defense and security sectors will drive long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of Nuburu.

Upcoming Events:

Nuburu Defense, represented by Mr. A.D. Sinnot, will attend AUSA 2025, the premier annual event for the Association of the United States Army, on October 13-15, 2025.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds; (2) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (3) the impact of the loss of the Company’s patent portfolio through foreclosure; (4) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (5) inability to access sufficient capital; (6) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (9) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (10) other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

___________________________

1 Total amount billed to customers during a period, including amounts that may not yet be recognized as revenue.