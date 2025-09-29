Towne Park Acquires Frogparking, Creating Advanced End-to-End Suite of Parking Technology and Operational Solutions

PHILADELPHIA & PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Towne Park (or the “Company”), the leading tech-enabled arrival through departure solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired Frogparking, a global leader and provider of advanced, integrated parking systems. This strategic combination unites Towne Park’s scale, operational expertise, and industry-leading revenue optimization solutions with Frogparking’s powerful, data-driven technology suite, creating a fully vertically integrated operating and technology solution and enabling Towne Park to deliver even greater value and performance for clients, real estate owners, and partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by father-daughter duo Don and Shareena Sandbrook, Frogparking has thrived under Shareena’s leadership as CEO, expanding into the U.S. and achieving rapid growth. With a portfolio of over 30 patent technologies, Frogparking’s flagship cloud-based platform, FrogOne, centralizes parking data and leverages real-time analytics, advanced sensors, and AI to deliver one of the industry’s most sophisticated solutions. Paired with sleek, state-of-the-art hardware, Frogparking offers clients powerful management tools to optimize revenue and provides consumers with a seamless, intuitive parking and access control experience. Today, Frogparking is trusted by cities, airports, universities, shopping centers, medical facilities, corporate campuses, and private operators across North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

By integrating Frogparking’s capabilities with Towne Park’s differentiated platform, the combined company will deliver even greater value to the 1,400+ clients it serves, including premier hotels, healthcare institutions, residential properties, and commercial parking facilities, while providing significant additional growth opportunities. The fully integrated operating and technology solution will optimize operational efficiency and maximize asset owner profitability, while delivering a seamless experience at every stage of the consumer journey.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Towne Park. By combining our operational expertise, IP, and proprietary revenue optimization solutions – including dynamic pricing and demand-generating e-commerce solutions – with Frogparking’s innovative technology and IP, we’re uniquely positioned to set a new industry standard for seamless arrival through departure experiences. This partnership allows us to offer the most flexible suite of technology and operational solutions, both people- and technology-driven, to meet the varying needs of current and potential clients, generating even greater value,” said Andrew Kerin, CEO of Towne Park. “At the same time, we’ll unlock exciting new growth opportunities for our company, including new channels and new verticals. We’re thrilled to welcome Shareena and the exceptional Frogparking team to Towne Park and look forward to what we’ll achieve together.”

As part of the transaction, Frogparking Co-Founder and CEO Shareena Sandbrook will continue to lead Frogparking, ensuring a seamless integration and ongoing growth and continuity.

“Today is a transformative day for Frogparking,” said Shareena Sandbrook, Co-Founder and CEO of Frogparking. “This partnership allows us to focus on what we do best – developing cutting-edge technology and advancing our IP – while leveraging Towne Park’s size, infrastructure, resources, and exceptional talent to accelerate the scale and impact of our solutions. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, and this transaction is a testament to their hard work and dedication. I’m confident this partnership will deliver exciting new growth for our combined company and the Frogparking team.”

About Towne Park

Towne Park is the leading tech-enabled, arrival through departure solutions provider serving premier hotels, healthcare institutions, residential properties, and commercial parking facilities nationwide. Supported by more than 13,000 team members, Towne Park is the only company with a comprehensive range of parking, mobility, and hospitality solutions focused on delivering exceptional experiences from arrival through departure. For 35 years, Towne Park has been committed to providing the best team, the best service, and the best solutions that drive revenue and enhance our clients’ brand, creating smiles with the millions of guests, patients, and visitors we proudly serve. For more information, visit www.townepark.com.

About Frogparking

Frogparking is a global leader in innovative parking and asset management solutions, providing the world’s most advanced, vertically integrated platform for parking management. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palmerston North, NZ, Frogparking’s comprehensive, configurable, cloud-based solutions combined advanced sensor technology, real-time data analytics, and artificial intelligence to deliver seamless guidance, dynamic pricing, efficient enforcement, and actionable, data-driven insights for clients worldwide. With an excellent brand reputation for superior SLAs, Frogparking’s solutions are trusted by a significant number of high-profile reference sites, including cities, airports, universities, shopping centers, and private operators across North America and Australasia. For more information, visit www.Frogparking.com.