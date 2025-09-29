ROHA Acquires Tebracc to Strengthen Natural Colors Leadership

MUMBAI, India & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROHA Group, a global leader in food color solutions, today announced the acquisition of Tebracc, one of Brazil’s leading natural color manufacturers with deep expertise in annatto extraction and processing.

This acquisition reinforces ROHA’s long-term commitment to customers by securing a robust supply chain while expanding the company’s global natural colors capabilities.

“Customers today are looking not only for high-performing, clean-label solutions, but also for the confidence that supply will remain stable as demand for natural colors continues to grow,” said Mahesh Tibrewala, Managing Director of ROHA Group. “With Tebracc joining the ROHA family, we are strengthening our leadership position in natural colors and ensuring that we can support our customers’ ambitions for decades to come.”

Expanding Global Capabilities

With consumer and industry focus shifting toward natural, plant-based solutions, Tebracc’s strength in annatto complements ROHA’s global portfolio of natural pigments. The acquisition provides:

Backward integration and raw material security for annatto and other key pigments

and raw material security for annatto and other key pigments Increased production capacity in Brazil, a pivotal region for natural color sourcing

in Brazil, a pivotal region for natural color sourcing Stronger, diversified natural color offerings for food, beverage, nutraceutical, and petfood brands worldwide

Building for the Future

The move marks another milestone in ROHA’s proactive investment strategy to expand capabilities in response to customer needs. Together, ROHA and Tebracc are positioned to deliver reliable, sustainable, and future-ready natural color solutions.

“This is not just an acquisition – it is a transformational step,” Tibrewala added. “Together with Tebracc, we are building a stronger foundation for the future of food and beverage, reinforcing ROHA’s role as one of the global leaders in the natural color space.”

About ROHA

Founded in 1972, ROHA is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of color and ingredient solutions. With 14 manufacturing sites and technical application labs worldwide, ROHA serves customers in over 130 countries. Its portfolio includes natural colors, coloring foodstuffs, synthetic colors, functional ingredients, and specialty solutions.

About Tebracc

Founded in 1988, Tebracc is a Brazilian manufacturer specializing in the extraction and production of natural food colors, with expertise in annatto. The company is recognized for its focus on quality, sustainability, and strong customer partnerships.

Learn more at www.roha.com.