Avangrid Begins Installation of American Made Solar Panels at Tower Solar Project in Oregon

BOARDMAN, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that it has started to install solar panels at its Tower Solar project in Morrow County, Oregon. When completed, Tower Solar will deliver energy to the Portland General Electric (PGE) power grid and help power a new QTS data center campus that will support Meta’s operations in the region.

“Installing these first panels marks a major milestone for this new solar project in Oregon and adds to Avangrid’s growing fleet of energy facilities across the nation,” said Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO. “Tower Solar will bring much needed capacity to the regional electric grid, improving the reliability and availability of electricity. We are proud to collaborate with our contractors and customers to bring this project to the grid, help meet growing demand for electricity, contribute to the U.S. economy, and support the local community.”

Tower Solar is located just west of Boardman, Oregon and located on about 900 acres of industrially zoned land owned by the Port of Morrow. The project will utilize more than 200,000 solar panels assembled by SEG Solar in its newly built Houston manufacturing facility. Avangrid was SEG Solar’s first utility-scale customer to receive solar modules assembled from its new U.S. facility. The total installed capacity of Tower Solar will be 166 MWdc (120 MWac).

"The Tower Solar project represents a meaningful step in Morrow County’s continued economic diversification,” said David Sykes, Chair of the Morrow County Commission. “By embracing renewable energy, we’re not only creating jobs and strengthening our local economy—we’re investing in a more resilient future for our citizens."

“QTS is committed to clean energy solutions and identifying innovative and sustainable ways to best serve our customers, the community and the environment,” said Tag Greason and David Robey, Co-CEOs of QTS. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Avangrid and PGE as this project comes to life.”

At the peak of construction, Avangrid expects Tower Solar to create more than 200 jobs, the vast majority of which will be sourced from the region. Tower Solar is expected to pay about $20 million in combined PILOTs (payment in lieu of taxes) and property taxes which will support a variety of public services, including education.

Tower Solar will deliver energy to PGE’s grid through Green Future Impact (GFI), a voluntary program designed to help large commercial, industrial, and municipal customers meet their ambitious sustainability and carbon reduction goals through the development of new clean energy facilities in our region.

Subscribers to PGE’s GFI program enroll in a bundled renewable energy product and receive the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) associated with the energy generated from the new facility. PGE’s subscription pricing is designed to avoid cost shifting to non-participating customers.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates 80 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.