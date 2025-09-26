Kontron and Exein Announce a Strategic Partnership in Cybersecurity

LINZ, Austria & ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontron, a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT)/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), and Exein, the world’s largest embedded runtime security provider, today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate Exein’s cutting-edge Cybersecurity Technology into Kontron’s advanced solutions.

Through this collaboration, Exein’s technology becomes a standard security feature of KontronOS, the security-strengthened Linux-based operating system for edge devices, and KontronAIShield, the AI-powered cybersecurity tool, enhancing Kontron’s product portfolio with real-time, AI-driven protection against evolving cyber threats. Data published in July showed that global cyber attacks rose 21% year-on-year in Q2 2025, with Europe seeing the highest rise of any region; 22% on the same period last year.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for the European Cybersecurity landscape, as two of its leading innovators join forces to address the global challenges of the hyper-connected world. Kontron’s long-standing expertise in industrial computing and embedded systems, combined with Exein’s device-level security technology, creates an advanced end-to-end solution that covers everything from runtime to network security.

This integration ensures that Kontron’s 3,000+ customers across more than 20 countries- spanning critical industries including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, automotive, and infrastructure - will benefit not only from real-time protection for their device fleet but also from compliance with international Cybersecurity regulations, including RED 3.3 - which began enforcement in August - and the upcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act, which will enforce requirements for manufacturers around reporting vulnerabilities and come into force in September 2026, before the Act comes into full force in December 2027.

Stefan Eberhardt, Business Developer IoT Software of Kontron Europe, says:

“With this partnership, we extend our Cybersecurity portfolio to cover the full spectrum of potential threat scenarios. By moving far beyond traditional antivirus and security tools, we embed resilience directly into all embedded products, regardless of whether green or brownfield – creating a new level of trust and protection for our customers, from Edge to Cloud.”

Gianni Cuozzo, Founder & CEO of Exein, says:

“We are proud to partner with an industry IoT leader like Kontron to bring device-level Cybersecurity to a global scale. By embedding Exein’s technology into Kontron’s trusted platforms, we are creating a new standard of security, providing manufacturers and operators with resilience, compliance, and peace of mind. This partnership marks a defining moment for European Cybersecurity, as together we are fortifying Europe’s position as a global leader in securing the connected future.”

About Kontron

Kontron (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been helping companies from a wide range of industries to achieve economic goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial processes, smarter and safer transport to advanced communication, connectivity, medical and energy solutions, the company offers its customers value-adding technologies. With the acquisition of Katek SE at the beginning of 2024, Kontron is significantly strengthening its portfolio with the new GreenTec division with the areas of solar energy and eMobility and employs around 7,000 people in more than 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

About Exein

Exein is a leading embedded IoT cybersecurity company headquartered in Rome, Italy, with offices in Germany, Taiwan, and the US. Exein focuses on device-level security, embedding advanced security measures directly into device software. Leveraging edge AI for real-time threat detection and response, Exein protects over 1 billion devices daily across various sectors, including industrial, automotive, and aerospace. In July 2025, the company raised €70 million in a Series C funding round to accelerate growth and expand its global impact. Exein is committed to setting the global standard for embedded cybersecurity and building the immune system for digital life.