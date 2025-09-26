The Nuclear Company Collaborating with Nucor to Promote the Rebuilding of the U.S. Nuclear Supply Chain

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nuclear Company, which seeks to deploy gigawatt-scale nuclear power across America, today announced a strategic agreement with Nucor Corporation, the leading steelmaker in North America. This agreement aims to promote the revitalization of the country’s nuclear supply chain and build on a shared vision by both companies to grow American manufacturing.

“Nucor is dedicated to rebuilding American energy infrastructure to make it more resilient,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our work with The Nuclear Company will help us continue our long-term initiatives to repower the domestic energy sector, as well as reshore manufacturing to lessen American dependence on unreliable foreign global supply chains.”

The Nuclear Company and Nucor will evaluate the promotion of steel materials and related manufacturing that meet the stringent American Society of Mechanical Engineers’ NQA-1 certification standard. The review process will also consider factors, including energy infrastructure and the available workforce, to promote reinvestment in the industrial asset base that has long made America the world’s manufacturing leader.

The partnership follows President Donald J. Trump’s series of executive orders calling for 400 GW of nuclear reactors by 2050 to ensure America has the baseload power required to lead the world in AI. The orders also call for 10 large-scale reactors to be under construction by 2030, as well as strong investments in the American nuclear supply chain for materials, components and fuel.

America’s nuclear supply chain has suffered in recent years as China and Russia have aggressively built reactors and exported competing technologies. A 2022 report by the U.S. Department of Energy found the American nuclear supply chain lacks large forges for the production of gigawatt-scale reactor pressure vessels, with current production concentrated in Asia. A study by the World Nuclear Association found that the number of American facilities certified to produce commercial nuclear-grade components has decreased by more than 40 percent over the past three decades. Over that time, the United States started and built just two nuclear reactors. By contrast, China built 37 reactors in the past decade alone.

“America is at a critical point for power,” said The Nuclear Company Co-Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “China is on the verge of becoming the world's largest nuclear power producer, surpassing the United States, just as it did decades ago with manufacturing. Our partnership with Nucor will protect America’s national security, help achieve energy independence and create a more resilient economy.”

About The Nuclear Company

