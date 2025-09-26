GEESATCOM Phase I Networking Completed, Achieving Global Real-Time Communication Coverage

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 24, 2025, the sixth orbital plane of GEESATCOM was successfully launched in China, deploying 12 satellites in a single launch. This marked the third consecutive launch within two months, with all satellites entering their designated orbits and operating normally.

Following this launch, with 64 satellites now in orbit, GEESATCOM has completed Phase I networking. The constellation delivers real-time coverage worldwide, excluding the poles, with one to two layers of satellite coverage between 60° north–south latitude. The system supports 340 million daily communications and serves 20 million users, including 5 million high-frequency and 15 million mid- to low-frequency users.

GEESATCOM is fully self-developed, covering satellite system design, payload platforms, satellite production, mission control, communication chips, modules, and terminals, forming a complete autonomous development and production loop. Satellites and terminals feature adaptive anti-interference algorithms with 50dB capability, strong anti-interception performance, low link loss, and reliability exceeding international peers. User fees are only 1% of traditional satellite communication costs, and the system allows flexible configuration of communication priority, message length, and service frequency to meet diverse scenarios, from smart mobility to emergency communications and industrial applications.

Geespace has completed large-scale commercial validation across multiple markets. In China, partnerships with China Unicom, Zoomlion, and Geely Auto verified applications in smart mobility, marine fisheries, construction machinery, and logistics. Globally, collaborative tests with operators in over 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Latin America achieved communication success rates above 99% and network availability exceeding 99%.

In April this year, Geespace and Malaysia’s ALTEL jointly established the joint venture ADISB, formally advancing the localized deployment of GEESATCOM in Malaysia. The project has attracted attention from senior government officials, including the Prime Minister and Minister of Communications, and will drive the implementation of satellite IoT services in areas such as smart cities, intelligent agriculture, and energy.

Leveraging its global coverage, GEESATCOM provides stable, reliable real-time satellite IoT services across multiple sectors, including intelligent connected vehicles, marine fisheries, construction machinery, low-altitude mobility, emergency communications, transportation and logistics, public infrastructure, energy, water management, and agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry. With Phase I networking complete, Geespace now offers a fully operational global commercial satellite IoT service, supporting industrial digitalization and intelligent transformation worldwide.