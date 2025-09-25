New England Patriots Name Krispy Krunchy Chicken Official Fried Chicken Partner

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to enjoy great football and amazing chicken! Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is bringing bold flavor to the gridiron as the Official Fried Chicken of the New England Patriots and their home, Gillette Stadium. Starting immediately, fans can fuel their game day with Krispy Krunchy’s hand-breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenders, featured in the stadium’s celebrated eatery, The Beacon. Krispy Krunchy’s award-winning Chicken Nuggets and Cajun Chicken Sandwich are also available throughout the stadium in multiple concession areas.

The New England Patriots hold an NFL record of eleven Super Bowl appearances and are six-time Super Bowl Champions. In addition to the Patriots, Gillette Stadium is home to the MLS New England Revolution and interim home to the NWSL Boston Legacy FC. The stadium also regularly hosts the biggest music tours, as well as other events, in North America.

"Our partnership with the Patriots marks a major goal for Krispy Krunchy and we’re honored to join one of the biggest and most iconic sports franchises in the country,” said Jim Norberg, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Our premium fried chicken is perfect for the Patriots’ strong and passionate fan base, and we’re excited to introduce those that don’t know us to what we know will become their favorite fried chicken.”

The partnership with the New England Patriots marks the first NFL deal for Krispy Krunchy. Earlier this year, the brand became the Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox, its first MLB deal. And, as Krispy Krunchy has over 100 locations in New England, fans can find the chicken easily throughout the region outside of game days.

“We are thrilled to welcome Krispy Krunchy Chicken to the NFL as the Official Fried Chicken of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium,” said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of the New England Patriots. “We are confident the quality and taste of Krispy Krunchy Chicken will elevate our fans’ experience and is an option we’re proud to offer.”

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC) operates over 3,500 quick-serve locations across the 48 contiguous United States, selling over a million pounds of its signature fried chicken every week. Founded in Louisiana in 1989, KKC has built its reputation on delivering bold Southern flavor in a convenient format. KKC is known for its hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken, all-white meat jumbo tenders, and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

Its proven store-in-store model allows licensees from convenience stores and truck stops to universities, casinos and stadiums to drive foot traffic, grow revenue and build loyal customer bases. Krispy Krunchy Chicken is proudly served at major venues across the country, including Fenway Park, where it is the “Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox”, and Gillette Stadium, where it is the “Official Fried Chicken of the New England Patriots”.

To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

