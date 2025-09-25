-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ESA 2025-ESH

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of ESA 2025-ESH, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $1.935 billion floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrowers’ fee simple and leasehold interests in 220 hotels totaling 24,560 keys located in 33 states. For the TTM 7/2025 period, the portfolio’s occupancy was 77.2% with an average daily rate (ADR) of $77.91, resulting in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $60.13. As of TTM 7/2025, the portfolio achieved weighted average occupancy, ADR and RevPAR penetration rates of 119.2%, 93.3% and 110.7%, respectively.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the portfolio of approximately $224.8 million, which is 8.2% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $1.966 billion, which is 33.6% below the appraiser’s hypothetical portfolio value assuming the portfolio is sold in its entirety to a single buyer and is subject to the existing management and license agreements. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 98.4%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1011474

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Laura Wolinsky, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2379
laura.wolinsky@kbra.com

Michael Brown, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2307
michael.b.brown@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Laura Wolinsky, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2379
laura.wolinsky@kbra.com

Michael Brown, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2307
michael.b.brown@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BX 2025-OMG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of BX 2025-OMG, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction will be a $435.0 million floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. There is also expected to be $30.0 million of mezzanine debt in place. The loan is secured by the borrower’s...

KBRA Assigns AAA/K1+ Ratings to Various San Diego Unified School District General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of K1+ to the San Diego Unified School District (San Diego County, California): 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series P-1) (Federally Taxable); 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series I-1) (Federally Taxable); and, 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Elec...

KBRA Affirms Ratings for Nassau Financial Group, L.P. and Subsidiaries; Assigns Rating to New Senior Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA affirms its insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of BBB+ for Nassau Life Insurance Company (NNY), Nassau Life and Annuity Company (NLA), Nassau Life Insurance Company of Kansas (NKS), and Nassau Re (Cayman) Ltd. (NKY). At the same time, KBRA affirms the BB+ issuer rating for Nassau Financial Group, L.P. (NFG) and the B+ long-term credit rating on NFG’s $100 million of Class C non-voting redeemable perpetual preferred units. KBRA has also assigned a BB+ rat...
Back to Newsroom