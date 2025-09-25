Thredd Powers OFX Corporate Card Expansion Across Key Global Markets

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced the continued growth of its partnership with OFX, the global cards, payments and foreign exchange specialist trusted by over 37,000 SMB and corporate clients worldwide. OFX’s integrated platform unites card issuing, spend management, FX solutions, and payments in one powerful solution, giving businesses total control over their cash flow, expenses, and supplier payments locally and internationally.

Following successful launches in Australia, Canada and Europe, OFX is now expanding into the United States, and select APAC markets. Thredd provides the processing backbone, compliance expertise, and in-market support that enable OFX to deliver secure, scalable physical and virtual corporate card programmes with real-time spend controls, automated expense management, and multi-currency capabilities.

“With a single platform and global reach, Thredd is helping OFX bring powerful, enterprise-grade card programmes to market quickly and compliantly,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “Our collaboration is proof that expanding internationally can be seamless, especially with the platform, people, and partnerships Thredd brings to the table.”

“The incredible team at Thredd, along with their deep expertise and global infrastructure, has enabled us to launch and rapidly scale our innovative platform, which combines card issuing, spend management, FX, and payments at record speed,” said Jaco Veldsman, Global Head of Non-FX at OFX. “With a single partner supporting our multi-region expansion, we can focus on delivering smarter, more secure, and more connected payment experiences for our clients worldwide.”

In addition to core processing, OFX has adopted Thredd’s fraud transaction monitoring tools. The expanded partnership underscores Thredd’s position as the go-to processing partner for fintechs and embedded finance platforms scaling card programmes and payment services internationally.

About OFX

OFX is a global payments and foreign exchange specialist, trusted by over 37,000 SMB and corporate clients worldwide. We help businesses and individuals move money securely and efficiently across borders, offering competitive rates, fast transfers, and expert support. Our integrated platform combines card issuing, spend management, FX, and payments, giving businesses a single, intelligent solution to manage cash flow, control expenses, and pay suppliers locally and internationally.

For more information about OFX and its international payment solutions, visit https://www.ofx.com/

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com