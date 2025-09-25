-

Valor PayTech and 4LeafLabs Join Forces to Bring Affordable, Advanced POS Solutions to Small Businesses Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor PayTech, a premier provider of payment gateway solutions, has partnered with 4LeafLabs, an innovator in affordable point-of-sale (POS) technologies.

Through this partnership, the Valor PayTech ISO network will receive access to 4LeafLabs' suite of POS solutions:

  • POS Lite: A lightweight, intuitive POS solution designed for Android devices, offering inventory management, QR code ordering, multilingual support, and built-in loyalty programs.
  • Kitchen Display Systems (KDS): The 4Leaf KDS replaces traditional paper tickets, significantly enhancing back-of-house efficiency and communication across multiple kitchen stations. It also saves tons on receipt paper.
  • Orderspoon Online Ordering: Restaurants can easily accept orders via web, mobile apps, QR codes, and kiosk systems all while using the Valor gateway.
  • Self-Service Kiosks: Easy-to-use kiosks empower customers to place and pay for orders independently, reducing wait times and improving customer satisfaction.
  • And even more: 4Leaf offers table QR-ordering, Room Service for Hotels and Restaurants, Seamless Paper Receipts, and more.

“At 4LeafLabs, we’re passionate about democratizing technology so that even the smallest restaurant can harness tools once reserved for high-budget enterprises," said Jeff Doka, CEO at 4LeafLabs. “Partnering with Valor allows us to make it easy for small businesses to thrive using modern, user-friendly tech.”

Valor PayTech is well-regarded for its reliable and secure payment gateway and robust software solutions, making this partnership an ideal match. Small businesses and ISOs utilizing Valor PayTech can seamlessly integrate 4LeafLabs’ POS systems into their operations without the heavy upfront costs other systems might require.

"This partnership is a game-changer for small merchants," added Josh Johnstone, VP of Marketing at Valor PayTech. "We’re thrilled to offer our ISOs tools from 4LeafLabs, enabling them to deliver affordable, top-tier technology solutions that were previously out of reach for many businesses."

For more information about Valor PayTech’s partnership with 4LeafLabs and how it can help transform your business operations, visit valorpaytech.com and 4leaflabs.com.

Contacts

Media Contact 4Leaf:
Jeff Doka
CEO
4LeafLabs
jeffrey@4leaflabs.com

Media Contact Valor PayTech:
Josh Johnstone
VP Marketing
Valor PayTech
josh@valorpaytech.com

