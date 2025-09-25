TSG Expands Technology Enablement Services to Accelerate Payments Innovation; Adds Adyen as Newest Partner

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm serving the global payments ecosystem, today announced the continued expansion of its Technology Enablement services, designed to help acquirers, software companies, and enterprise merchants embed payments faster and drive measurable ROI. For nearly twenty years, TSG has helped startups to Fortune 100 companies deliver mission-critical payment processing builds, large-scale PCI compliance programs, and actively maintains integrations to thirty-five processing platforms.

TSG combines deep payments expertise with hands-on delivery to solve the industry’s “last mile” challenge, seamlessly embedding payments, reporting and workflows, and unified operational views, into the user experience. The offering spans integrations, migrations, team augmentation, custom development, and payment strategy, enabling clients to accelerate time-to-revenue and reduce risk.

“Payments are becoming more complex. Enterprise merchants, software companies, and their acquiring partners need to deliver seamless, embedded experiences without adding operational risk,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. “We fill the resource gap with proven playbooks and expert teams that help clients modernize and scale confidently.”

TSG has formalized relationships with select organizations across the ecosystem, including technology platforms, strategic partners, and industry associations, to streamline execution and deliver greater client value. TSG can support partner growth with any processor or acquirer, avoiding exclusivity and competitive overlap while enabling merchant success through integration, optimization, and enablement.

Most recently, TSG partnered with Adyen, a global financial technology platform, to help merchants and platforms integrate payments. As a leading Service Partner under Adyen’s Partner Program, TSG brings specialized payments expertise and a proven delivery framework to help clients reach scale.

“We are excited to welcome TSG to the Adyen Partner Ecosystem. Their recognized expertise in the payments industry creates a powerful foundation for this partnership. Together, we will ensure merchants receive the strategic guidance and engineering services needed to optimize their payment operations and achieve their ambitions faster,” said Nadia Qureshi, VP, Global Head of Commercial Partnerships.

Contact TSG online or call 1-833-690-1301 to explore opportunities to innovate, scale, and drive long-term efficiency. For partnership inquiries, please email partnerships@tsgpayments.com.

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com.