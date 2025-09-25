-

KBRA Assigns AAA/K1+ Ratings to Various San Diego Unified School District General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of K1+ to the San Diego Unified School District (San Diego County, California): 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series P-1) (Federally Taxable); 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series I-1) (Federally Taxable); and, 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2022, Series C-1) (Federally Taxable). KBRA additionally assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the District's: 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series P-2); 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series I-2); 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series I-3); 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2022, Series C-2); and, 2025 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2022, Series C-3). KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the District's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Per consultation with KBRA external counsel, robust bondholder protections are afforded by California’s constitution and state law.
  • Substantial and diverse tax base that continues to grow, with levy dedicated to debt repayment.
  • Experienced management team, with demonstrated ability to manage challenges; augmented by significant state and county oversight and monitoring of District budgeting and fiscal reporting.

Credit Challenges

  • Declining enrollment trend negatively impacts operating revenues.
  • Limited operating revenue flexibility requires strong expenditure control to maintain financial health.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • Significant tax base declines which would necessitate a substantial increase in the tax rate for debt service.
  • A reduction in reserve levels below 2% of annual operating expenditures would erode financial flexibility and weaken credit strength.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1011350

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

