Vyond and Vbrick Forge Strategic Referral Partnership to Transform Secure Enterprise Video Communications

SAN MATEO, Calif. & HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyond, the only all-in-one AI video creation platform, and Vbrick, the leader in secure enterprise video platforms, today announced a new strategic referral partnership. This alliance combines Vyond’s advanced video creation tools with Vbrick’s AI-powered video management, delivery, and analytics capabilities—offering organizations end-to-end support across the entire video communication lifecycle.

In today’s digital workplace, organizations depend on video to connect, educate, and engage employees, clients, and stakeholders. Vyond enables teams to easily produce compelling content for meaningful communications. Through this partnership, organizations can use Vbrick’s secure platform to intelligently manage, distribute, and analyze those videos at scale—ensuring reliable, compliant, and streamlined reach across the enterprise.

Vyond and Vbrick are both distinguished by their steadfast commitment to enterprise-grade security and compliance. Both platforms are FedRAMP Authorized and GDPR-compliant, making them ideal in highly regulated industries such as government, life sciences, and healthcare. This shared dedication ensures clients can confidently use Vyond and Vbrick together, regardless of stringent regulatory and governance requirements.

“Our mission at Vyond is to help organizations drive measurable results efficiently with video. Partnering with Vbrick means the secure, compliant videos our customers create can be distributed safely and at scale—even within highly regulated sectors. Together, we deliver a seamless, integrated solution for modern workplace video communication,” said Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond.

“Vyond helps organizations streamline video creation, and Vbrick provides the secure, centralized hub where video can be stored, intelligently managed, and federated into any business application or process throughout the enterprise. Jointly, we empower enterprises to maximize the value and impact of video communications while maintaining rigorous security and governance,” said Paul Sparta, CEO and Chairman of Vbrick.

Vbrick’s enterprise video platform provides AI-powered content management, advanced governance, content approval workflows, SSO/SCIM and DRM integration, robust integrations with business-critical applications (including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Microsoft Teams), and comprehensive user auditing. Vyond powers video communications for more than 65% of the Fortune 500, enabling users to rapidly create professional-grade visually versatile videos for every business need.

This referral partnership represents a significant leap forward in secure, scalable, and innovative video engagement for enterprises—facilitating every stage of the video lifecycle, from creative development to secure distribution and actionable analytics.

About Vbrick:

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its AI-powered, end-to-end, cloud-native solution provides a secure, central hub for video, making it easy to connect any video asset to any business process, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world’s most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick’s proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more, visit vbrick.com.

About Vyond:

Vyond is the enterprise-ready AI video platform that helps companies make effective training, compliance, and enablement videos in minutes. Combining instant AI video generation with a powerful editor, Vyond gives teams speed and control to scale communication globally while staying on-brand and compliant. Trusted by 65% of the Fortune 500, Vyond is how companies accelerate onboarding, improve compliance, and drive adoption.