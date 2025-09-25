Second Front Systems Powers Millabs Deployment to Top Secret Environment.

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced the successful deployment of Millabs’ analytical tools into the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS), through 2F Game Warden®. This milestone makes Millabs’ advanced tools available to the warfighting and intelligence communities, accelerating the fusion of commercial and government data to drive faster, better-informed mission decisions.

Historically, deploying commercial software into Top Secret environments, such as JWICS, has required years of repetitive security assessments, duplicative paperwork, and custom one-off integrations—an exhausting process that drains resources, delays innovation, and often prevents critical tools from reaching end-users. By leveraging Game Warden’s pre-authorized platform, Millabs was able to inherit robust security controls and accelerate deployment into JWICS. They deployed far faster than traditional paths—removing barriers and putting advanced capabilities directly into the hands of operators when they’re needed most.

“Game Warden proves that getting commercial innovation into classified environments is not only possible, but repeatable,” said Mamie Cruse, EVP of Mission Success at Second Front. “With Millabs now live on JWICS, analysts have secure, rapid access to the modern tools they need to make smarter, faster decisions—and we’re excited to continue delivering these outcomes at scale.”

“At Millabs, our mission has always been to bridge commercial and government capabilities—strengthening warfighter lethality and ensuring decision makers have the confidence and quality of information they need,” said Robert Burckner, President of Millabs. “By partnering with Second Front, we were able to navigate the government’s stringent compliance requirements with ease, freeing us to focus on delivering our core services. Compared to traditional pathways, Game Warden significantly reduced operating costs and accelerated capability delivery. Its trusted security framework allows us to continuously provide our tools to customers, seamlessly integrating new capabilities across multiple information environments—including JWICS—so we can deliver impact where and when it matters most.”

Together, 2F and Millabs are showing how the barriers that have long kept commercial innovation out of classified environments can be removed—bringing advanced capabilities into the U.S. Government’s most secure networks faster and with greater impact.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

About Millabs

Millabs Corporation is a digital capability integrator. Our professionals specialize in information technology solutions for the US’s DoW and intelligence communities. Our experience includes technical program management, systems-of-systems engineering, digital capability development, digital systems transformation, and cloud technology integration. Learn more at millabs.net.