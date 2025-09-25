Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Comfort Temp Company

CHICAGO & GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has completed a growth partnership with Comfort Temp Company (“Comfort Temp,” “CTC,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial and residential HVAC, refrigeration, and plumbing services.

Founded more than 40 years ago and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Comfort Temp has grown into one of the region’s premier full-service mechanical and plumbing contractors. With operations in Gainesville, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville, the Company delivers design-build, installation, and maintenance solutions across education, healthcare, government, commercial, and residential markets.

“Comfort Temp has focused on building a reputation for delivering best-in-class solutions across Florida,” said Erik Worthmann, President of Comfort Temp. “Partnering with Shore allows us to preserve our culture while accelerating our growth trajectory. With Shore’s resources and expertise, we are excited to expand across the region, invest in our people, and strengthen the services our customers have come to trust.”

With Shore’s support, Comfort Temp plans to accelerate growth by expanding service and maintenance offerings, investing in systems and recruiting infrastructure, and pursuing add-on acquisitions throughout Florida and the broader Southeast. To help guide this strategy, Shore has assembled an experienced Board of Directors with deep trade services expertise and will support the buildout of the platform team.

“Comfort Temp has established itself as a trusted mechanical services partner in a large and growing market,” said John Sznewajs, Partner and Co-Head of Industrials at Shore. “The Company’s leadership, customer reputation, and differentiated capabilities position it to be the leading platform in the Southeast. We are excited to support Erik and the team in building the next phase of Comfort Temp’s success.”

Comfort Temp and Shore Capital are actively seeking partnerships with HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical services providers across the Southeast who share their dedication to customer service, excellence, and long-term growth.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 6x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management, including additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Comfort Temp Company

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Comfort Temp Company (“CTC”) is a full-service mechanical and plumbing contractor specializing in HVAC, refrigeration, and plumbing services for commercial, residential, education, healthcare, and government customers. Operating under its CT Mechanical and Comfort Temp Heating & Air brands, CTC provides design-build installations, replacements, and recurring service programs, supported by its in-house duct manufacturing operations. With over 240 employees across multiple Florida offices, Comfort Temp is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, complex solutions across fast-growing markets. Learn more at www.comforttemp.com and www.ctmechanical.us.