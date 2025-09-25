Shield Screening and AmericanChecked Establish New Tulsa Headquarters to Advance Hiring Safeguards and Regional Growth

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shield Screening and AmericanChecked, two leading providers of background screening solutions, today announced the official opening of a new office in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This strategic expansion establishes a central hub for innovation in background screening technology. The new location illustrates a shared long-term investment in Tulsa’s fast-growing innovation economy and reinforces its mission to advance safe, compliant hiring across high-trust industries.

“Establishing a physical presence in Tulsa marks a pivotal moment for our screening division,” said Brandon Sharrett, Chief Revenue Officer. “This new space gives our screening division room to grow, connect with the community, and continue supporting employers who depend on accurate, tech-enabled hiring tools.”

The Tulsa office will serve as a dynamic base for staff collaboration and community engagement, aligning with the companies’ broader goals to:

Raise awareness among regional employers, agencies, and nonprofits about trusted screening solutions

Expand its internal team and operational capabilities

Host workshops on fraud protection, compliance, and screening best practices

Build local partnerships focused on workforce development and safety

Located in one of the nation’s rising tech hubs, the space will serve as a center for client success and innovation in modern screening solutions.

To learn more about Shield Screening and its background screening solutions, visit https://www.shieldscreening.com/

About Shield Screening

Shield Screening is a leading full-service employment screening company with more than 50 years of combined experience in the employment verification industry. Shield Screening specializes in providing quality and dynamic background screening solutions to meet the demands of today's job market. The company provides a hands-on and creative approach to ensure that its clients receive customized and compliant screening services tailored to their unique requirements, enabling them to hire and maintain highly qualified employees with confidence. For more information, visit www.shieldscreening.com.

About AmericanChecked

Since its founding in 2005, AmericanChecked has been on the leading edge of the industry, offering premier products and services that best serve its clients. The company specializes in U.S. background checks for employees and vendors, with deep expertise in tribal and gaming sector compliance. AmericanChecked offers fully paperless, customizable screening solutions that integrate with leading ATS and HR platforms. With strong technology partnerships and a client-focused approach, the company delivers accurate, efficient, and compliant screening for organizations that prioritize safety and integrity. Learn more at www.americanchecked.com.