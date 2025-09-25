-

NextGen Healthcare and Kno2 Team Up to Advance Healthcare Interoperability Nationwide

New Collaboration Boosts Data Exchange for 100,000+ Providers Across Diverse Specialties

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced it is joining forces with Kno2, the nation's largest healthcare communication network and federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN), to advance interoperability for healthcare organizations across the country.

“We are proud to partner with the industry-leading QHIN to help our clients achieve seamless data exchange, enabling better healthcare outcomes in communities nationwide," said Srinivas Velamoor, president and chief operating officer, NextGen Healthcare.

Share

NextGen Healthcare has been a global leader in interoperability for over a decade, enabling ambulatory healthcare providers through its integrated EHR solutions and connecting the global healthcare IT ecosystem with Mirth® Connect by NextGen Healthcare, the world's leading healthcare integration engine. NextGen Healthcare has also been leading from the front on interoperability efforts with standards development, open-source contributions, establishment of national networks, and broad support for FHIR. In the United States, a large percentage of all public health information exchanges are still powered by solutions from NextGen Healthcare.

“Interoperability is the lynchpin of successful healthcare delivery,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are proud to partner with the industry-leading QHIN to help our clients achieve seamless data exchange, enabling better healthcare outcomes in communities nationwide.”

Named one of the “50 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers” by CIOReview and a recipient of the Microsoft Health Innovation Award, Boise-based Kno2 enables seamless exchange of patient information between patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. Kno2 recently pledged to become a CMS Aligned Network by December 31, 2025, reaffirming its role as a leader in the healthtech ecosystem.

The new integration with NextGen Healthcare positions more than 100,000 providers representing a wide range of specialties to participate in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), a national initiative designed to reduce friction by standardizing and streamlining health information exchange. Through Kno2's comprehensive Communication API, NextGen Healthcare’s clients will gain access to the most expansive healthcare communication network in the industry.

"NextGen Healthcare's commitment to advancing ambulatory care perfectly aligns with our mission to enable frictionless, secure data flow across the entire healthcare ecosystem," said Therasa Bell, president and co-founder, Kno2. "Together, we're putting comprehensive clinical information directly into the hands of providers caring for millions of patients daily."

To learn more about how NextGen Healthcare is advancing healthcare interoperability nationwide, visit nextgen.com.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication and is a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under TEFCA. The company democratizes healthcare communication by enabling secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and IT vendors. As the nation's largest healthcare communications network, Kno2 serves as the comprehensive connectivity backbone for healthcare organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit kno2.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Anjali Bright
(731) 234-6422
Abright@nextgen.com

Industry:

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#NextGenHealthcare

Contacts

Anjali Bright
(731) 234-6422
Abright@nextgen.com

Social Media Profiles
NextGen on Facebook
NextGen on Instagram
NextGen on LinkedIn
NextGen on Twitter
NextGen on YouTube
More News From NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Introduces NextGen® Navigator, an AI Customer Service Agent Designed to Reduce Burden on Staff

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, is expanding its patient engagement offerings with the introduction of NextGen® Navigator, a new AI-driven customer service agent powered by Luma. The agent alleviates the burden on practice staff, minimizes call abandonment, and reduces the number of voicemails and portal messages by answering inbound calls in an intelligent, highly conversatio...

Healthcare Professionals Headed to Nashville to Explore the Latest Advancements in Healthtech

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambulatory healthcare professionals from around the country will gather in Nashville, Tennessee, this fall to explore the latest healthcare technology and learn from industry leaders at UGM 25. NextGen Healthcare’s highly anticipated annual user group meeting will be held November 2-5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Themed “Where Innovation Meets Impact,” UGM 25 will offer attendees more than 125 breakout sessions o...

NextGen Healthcare Achieves HTI-1 Compliance for NextGen® Enterprise EHR, Meeting Latest AI, Data and Interoperability Standards

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that the NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) version 8 has attained compliance for ONC Health IT Certification. With this achievement, NextGen Healthcare becomes one of just a few healthtech companies to meet rigorous new standards from the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator f...
Back to Newsroom