Dentsply Sirona and Pearl Partner to Deliver Advanced AI-Assisted Radiologic Support via DS Core Integration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of dental products and solutions, and Pearl, a leader in dental AI solutions, announced today a partnership to deliver AI-assisted 2D X-ray radiologic support through DS Core1. This collaboration empowers dental professionals with enhanced radiologic capabilities and supports more informed patient conversations.

“By embedding Pearl Second Opinion directly into DS Core, we’re giving clinicians seamless access to AI insights that strengthen their diagnostic confidence, improve patient communication, and ultimately elevate the standard of care across every practice.” Share

The integration enables automatic exchange of 2D X-ray data between DS Core and Second Opinion® chairside dental AI software. This allows dentists to utilize AI-driven insights to help them identify anatomical structures and detect issues such as early-stage cavities or bone loss. These findings support the dentist’s clinical expertise during treatment planning and presentation. The AI also generates visualizations with automated annotations and measurements, which serve as compelling tools for patient education and help improve treatment acceptance.

“This collaboration with Dentsply Sirona brings our vision of accessible, trustworthy dental AI to an even broader global audience,” said Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl. “By embedding Second Opinion directly into DS Core, we’re giving clinicians seamless access to AI insights that strengthen their diagnostic confidence, improve patient communication, and ultimately elevate the standard of care across every practice.”

“Our goal is to foster an open, collaborative ecosystem where innovation thrives. With its open architecture, DS Core empowers partners and developers to build integrated solutions that streamline diagnosis, enhance patient outcomes, and optimize clinical workflows,” said Max Milz, Group VP of Connected Technology Solutions at Dentsply Sirona. “Following the launch of our own AI-powered 3D X-ray capabilities on DS Core, this integration marks another important step toward making advanced diagnostics more accessible and connected—underscoring our commitment to seamless workflows and better care through shared progress.”

DS Core API

The integration is made possible by Dentsply Sirona’s newly released DS Core API (Application Programming Interface). The API provides a comprehensive set of rules and protocols that allow third-party providers, PMS, labs, and DSOs to connect their software applications with DS Core for enhanced and efficient workflows.

With continuously expanding documentation and capabilities, the DS Core API allows developers to easily configure their systems for integration, ensuring that dental professionals can leverage DS Core’s advanced features alongside their existing software solutions.

For more information on DS Core API, please visit: https://open.dscore.com/

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide, high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

About Pearl

Pearl is the global leader in dental AI, advancing oral healthcare with tools that elevate diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and practice performance. Founded in 2019, Pearl delivers the industry’s broadest AI product suite—from chairside detection to enterprise intelligence—built in collaboration with providers, practice managers, and leading dental institutions. Its flagship solution, Second Opinion®, is FDA-cleared for patients 4+ and holds more regulatory clearances—including in 120 countries—than any other dental AI. With innovations like Practice Intelligence®, Precheck®, and the first FDA-cleared 3D dental AI, Pearl is shaping a smarter, more trusted future for dentistry worldwide. To learn more, visit: hellopearl.com

1 The availability of the announced products and features will be market-dependent. Please reach out to a local Dentsply Sirona representative for more information.