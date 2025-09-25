Bell Selects Eaton to Provide Aerial Refueling Probe for the MV-75 FLRAA

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton has been selected by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to design, develop and certify the aerial refueling retractable probe for the U.S. Army’s MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). This award marks a significant milestone in Eaton’s continued collaboration with Bell and its next-generation vertical lift platform.

“Aerial refueling has been a cornerstone of Eaton’s aerospace capabilities for decades. Our proven systems, trusted by military partners worldwide, reflect a deep heritage of innovation, reliability and mission readiness. We’re proud to continue advancing this technology to meet the evolving needs of next-generation platforms,” said John Sapp, president of Eaton’s Aerospace Group.

Under the initial awarded contract, Eaton will achieve certification activities and deliver qualification units, test equipment and initial production prototype hardware. The telescopic aerial refueling probe, a component of the MV-75 FLRAA’s aerial refueling capability, will be developed and produced across multiple Eaton facilities in the US and UK. This probe enables extended range and operational flexibility for this multi-mission platform.

“Bell is pleased to expand our work with Eaton in support of the MV-75 FLRAA,” said Ryan Ehinger, senior vice president and MV-75 FLRAA program director at Bell. “The MV-75 FLRAA will transform Army Aviation with speed, range and an open systems approach. Eaton shares our commitment in getting this multi-mission capability to our military.”

Eaton’s proven track record in hydraulic and fuel systems, combined with its global manufacturing footprint and engineering expertise, positions the company to support the MV-75 FLRAA’s mission success. This award builds on Eaton’s decade-long collaboration with Bell on the FLRAA program, which includes contributions to the MV-75 FLRAA’s hydraulic power generation, conveyance systems, and additive manufacturing innovations.

This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001, Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.