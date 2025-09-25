Quantum Health Integrates Industry-Leading Provider Search Across its Navigation Platform

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the most complete healthcare navigation solution, today announced Care Finder by Embold Health will be available to all clients. Earlier this year, Quantum Health acquired Embold Health, adding the industry-leading provider search solution to transform how members find and access high-quality, cost-effective care.

Providers drive nearly 80% of healthcare spending, making the right provider choice critical for cost control and better outcomes. Care Finder highlights high-quality providers ranked by performance, using Embold’s patented quality scoring methodology, while providing direct access to covered benefits including telemedicine and centers of excellence. This approach reduces stress and search times while improving outcomes, connecting members with physicians who provide the best care. Results show members experience lower out-of-pocket costs, more wellness visits, fewer emergency department visits and reduced unnecessary surgeries — all contributing to sustained savings and improved care. For one client, guiding members to high-quality providers resulted in a 5% annual savings and 10% lower out-of-pocket costs for members.

“When implementing a benefit offering that utilizes various network option for employees, it is imperative to provide an easy way to navigate these choices and make a plan decision that is right for them and their families,” said Susan Kaufman, Executive Vice President at Alliant Employee Benefits. “And once enrolled, ensuring members and their families can find the right care at the right time and save money — is critical in today’s complex healthcare ecosystem. The integration of Quantum Health and Embold Health into one seamless navigation experience is what clients and members need as benefits ecosystems continue to grow more complex.”

Now embedded within Quantum Health’s navigation platform, Care Finder evaluates providers using appropriateness, effectiveness and cost, drawing insights from more than 230 million healthcare journeys. Unlike traditional measures, it uses peer comparisons and risk-adjusted cohorts to identify providers who consistently deliver appropriate care and maximum value. Care Finder is integrated seamlessly into the member experience for clients at no additional cost with buy-up options available for clients with advanced needs.

The platform’s AI-powered search supports 60+ languages, refreshes provider data daily and ensures members are guided to in-network options and employer programs. Rich provider profiles display comprehensive information including clinical specializations and areas of focus, credentials and network tiers. The system incorporates Embold Health’s patented quality scores and includes high-volume procedure indicators to help members make informed decisions.

“At Quantum Health, our mission is to simplify the healthcare experience and drive better outcomes for our members and clients,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of Quantum Health. “By integrating Embold Health’s provider search and analytics into our platform, Care Finder empowers members to confidently choose high-quality care, while employers see measurable value.”

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health sets the standard for healthcare navigation, simplifying care journeys, improving outcomes and controlling rising costs for organizations of all sizes. Quantum Health provides more than 8 million members with a single point of contact throughout the full journey, delivering compassionate guidance and clinical expertise enhanced by predictive AI based on 26 years of proprietary consumer healthcare data.

In 2025, Quantum Health acquired leading healthcare technology company Embold Health, further strengthening its AI and provider search capabilities to guide members to the right care. As the only solution that engages continuously with providers to take immediate action at a member’s first moment of need, Quantum Health ensures healthier members, more productive employees and smarter healthcare spending.

